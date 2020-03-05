Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market 2020, Massive Growth, Demand Insights, Top Competitor, Innovation, Business Strategies and Future Forecast till 2026

Manufacturing Execution Systems Market

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) are automated frameworks used in manufacturing to track and report the flow of raw materials to finished goods.

MES provides information that helps decision makers understand how current conditions in the plant can be optimized to improve production output. MES is a real-time process which enables the control of multiple elements of the production process.

The Global Manufacturing Execution Systems market was worth USD XX million in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4154634

Manufacturing Execution Systems Industry Outlook

Increasing industrial automation, demand for productivity, managing challenges in the manufacturing process, complying to quality control policies and growing application of cloud services are some of the salient factors responsible for the growth of the global manufacturing execution systems market.

Change in monetary and social conditions set apart by a significant increase in manufacturing indicate the growing rate of industrialization among the countries of the world.

According to the International Yearbook of Industrial Statistics 2018 released by United Nations Industrial Development Organizations (UNIDO), the world manufacturing value added (MVA) rose by 3.5% in 2017, the highest rate in the last seven years. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), over 1.8 million industrial robots were in operation globally at the end of 2016 pacing up the industrial automation growth rate.

The automation adoption rate in the manufacturing industry increased by an annual global average of 12% between 2011 and 2016.

The increased growth rate of industrial automation in many countries of the world is one of the principal factors contributing to the growth of the global manufacturing execution systems market.

However, the complex linkage of technology, high initial costs and long installation periods are the critical aspects may hinder the global manufacturing execution systems market.

Manufacturing Execution systems are integrated with Product Life-cycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) to optimize production costs and resources, improve productivity and meet the standards of quality.

The conventional model is now being replaced with numerous MES systems harmoniously linked together. Integrating all these components into one single entity is posing a significant challenge for most of the manufacturers adopting manufacturing execution systems solutions (MES) and might impede the growth of this market.

Manufacturing Execution Systems Sector Segmentation

The Global Manufacturing Execution Systems market has been segmented by type of product, application, and geography.

Based on the industrial application, the market is segmented as Discrete Industry and Process Industry. The discrete industry segmented is further divided into the following areas as oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, paper, and pulp and others.

The oil and gas industry is expected to drive the global manufacturing execution systems market at a higher rate owing to the increasing demand for automation in oil and gas industry and high global production of oil and gas.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global oil demand in 2018 is 6.9mb/d and is expected to reach 104.7mb/d by 2023 rising at an average annual rate of 1.2mb/d. According to Global energy statistical yearbook, the global oil production in 2005 was about 88721 thousand barrels per day and reached 92649 thousand barrels in 2017 with a 0.7% annual growth rate.

Automation and Instrumentation services in Digital oilfields include Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) smart well sensors, wireless sensors, distributed control systems and other components which are widely used to monitor industrial operations and real-time process data.

These components are crucial for driving the market, and the oil and gas industry is expected to dominate the global manufacturing execution (MES) market in the future.

Manufacturing Execution Systems

Regional Share

The Global Manufacturing Execution Systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia – Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW).

North American region is the primary driving region for the global manufacturing execution systems (MES) market owing to the increasing industrial production and high adoption rates of cloud services in the US and Canada regions.

According to the Federal Reserve of the US, the total industrial output in December 2018 moved up at an annual rate of 4% compared to December 2017, and the manufacturing output increased by 1.1%.

Moreover, according to the 2018 global BSA cloud computing scorecard, the global report to rank counties preparedness for the adoption of cloud services, the US and Canada score 82.0 and 80.0 on a scale of 100 standing at second and seventh positions respectively compared to first and fourth positions in 2017.

Leading cloud service providers like Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure Google cloud platform, and IBM cloud operate from the US and contribute significantly to the growth of cloud services in the North American region. Owing to these factors, the North American region is expected to remain as the dominant region in the global manufacturing execution market.

Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Competitive Trends

The major players in this market incorporate competitive strategies like mergers and acquisitions to improve their market competitiveness.

For instance, in January 2019, Dassault systems completed the acquisition of IQMS, a manufacturing ERP software company. With this acquisition, Dassault systems aim to expand its business platform to small and midsized manufacturing companies seeking to transform their business digitally.

Similarly, in April 2018, Schneider Electric has announced the completion of the combination of AVEVA and the Schneider Electric Industrial Software business.

This combination will enhance the Schneider’s reach in engineering and industrial software with scale and reference in manufacturing operations and optimization areas.

New product launches and expansion of facilities are some other essential strategies adopted by most of the companies to contribute to the growth of the company and improve their market growth rate.

For example, in October 2018, Honeywell International launched a new wireless pressure sensor best suited for specific process automated solutions.

The wireless sensor makes it easier and less costly to get data from plant processes. Similarly, in March 2018, Eyelit Inc launched the new IP Shield module the latest release of its new MES suite. This new IP Shield module helps companies control access to confidential information across manufacturing processes.

The scope of the Report

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as – Resource allocation, inventory management, process control and optimization, performance analysis, quality analysis, and others.

Based on the application, the market is segmented as – Discrete Industry and Process Industry. Based on the geography, the market is segmented into the following regions – North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe

and Rest of the World.

The report profiles the following companies – Dassault Systems, Emerson Electric, Eyelit Inc, Schneider Electric SA, SAP, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, General Electric, Honeywell Automation, Werum Software and Solutions, and ABB.

Why Purchase the Report?

• Visualize the composition of the Global Manufacturing Execution Systems market across each indication, in terms of type, application, material, and function highlighting the critical commercial drivers, restraints, and players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in Global Manufacturing Execution Systems market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Global Manufacturing Execution Systems market – level 4/5 segmentation.

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

• Product mapping in excel for the key products of all major market players

Who can benefit from this report?

• Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

• Service Providers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/MANUFACTURING-EXECUTION-SYSTEMS-MARKET-SIZE-SHARE-AND-FORECAST-2019-2026

Table of Contents

1. Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Scope and Methodology

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Scope of the market

2. Manufacturing Execution Systems Industry Trends

2.1. Key Trends and Developments

3. Manufacturing Execution Systems Sector Outlook

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Segmentation Analysis

4.1. BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1.1. Resource allocation

4.1.2. Inventory management

4.1.3. Process control and optimization

4.1.4. Performance analysis

4.1.5. Quality analysis

4.1.6. Others

4.2. BY APPLICATION TYPE

4.2.1. Discrete Industry

4.2.1.1 Oil and Gas Industry

4.2.1.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

4.2.1.3 Chemical Industry

4.2.1.4 Paper and Pulp Industry

4.2.1.5 Others

4.2.2. Process Industry

4.2.2.1 Automotive

4.2.2.2 Aerospace

4.2.2.3 FMCG

4.2.2.4 Electrical and Electronics

4.2.2.5 Others

5. Regional, Country-level Analysis

5.1. Geographic Overview

5.2. North America

5.2.1. The U.S.A

5.2.2. Mexico

5.2.3. Canada

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Germany

5.3.2. The U.K.

5.3.3. France

5.3.4. Italy

5.3.5. Spain

5.3.6. Rest of Europe

5.4. South America

5.4.1. Brazil

5.4.2. Argentina

5.4.3. Rest of South America

5.5. Asia Pacific

5.5.1. China

5.5.2. India

5.5.3. Japan

5.5.4. Australia

5.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

6. Competitive Analysis

6.1. Competitive Scenario

6.2. Key strategies adopted by manufacturers

6.3. Product Benchmarking

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Dassault Systems

7.2. Emerson Electric

7.3. Eyelit Inc

7.4. Schneider Electric SA

7.5. SAP

7.6. Siemens AG

7.7. Rockwell Automation

7.8. General Electric

7.9. Honeywell Automation

7.10. Werum Software and Solutions

7.11. ABB

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/4154634

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155