Global Managed VPN Market by Emerging Trends, Services, High Demand, Company Profiles, Technological Advancements and Industry Forecast 2025

Orbis Research provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Managed VPN market. Furthermore, it offers full-fledged data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, applications, annual performance in the industry, sales, revenue, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, market share, and more. The report analyzes and help explore the business by providing detailed insights about the targets qualified in the Managed VPN market. The report delivers competitive background and analysis of every individual competitor. Among other prominent players of the Managed VPN market, it offers appropriate information about market share data of the region across the globe, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

The leading vendors of the Managed VPN market, the research report recognizes several key manufacturers and strategizes the acquisitions and mergers players focusing on competing the global Managed VPN market. The Managed VPN market landscape and leading manufacturers offers competitive landscape and market development status including the overview of every individual market players. The report also offers a major microscopic view at the market and identifies the footprints of the manufacturers with the help of understanding the global revenue of vendors along with price and sales. The report delivers the detailed data of big companies with information about their sales data, upcoming innovations and development, revenue margins, investments, business models, strategies, and business estimations.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2537563

Managed VPN services enable users to manage and monitor their organization’s network, and provide a complete view of the network. Service providers help enterprises manage the end points of the network, and notify users whenever a threat is detected. Moreover, enterprises can access a portal where all the activities of the network, such as performance reporting, network health monitoring, service management, and SLA management are reported, which makes management of the network easier. Furthermore, managed services help organizations in the optimum utilization of all the resources, which increases the efficiency of the organization.

Small and medium enterprises are increasing rapidly across the globe. These enterprises need efficient VPN services to connect their customers globally through the Internet. Managed VPN services can focus on such enterprises that are doing business on a small scale, but they need to fulfill the demand at a global level. The demand for VPN services in small and medium level enterprises could be less, but if service providers succeed to reach a large number of SMBs, they could earn good revenue from these enterprises.

In 2018, the global Managed VPN market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Managed VPN status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed VPN development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

Cisco Systems

BT Group PLC

CenturyLink

Vodafone Group

Verizon Communication

Orange Business Services

Tata Communication

NTT Corporation

Telefonica

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Remote Access VPN

Site-to-site VPN

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Energy and Power

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Managed VPN status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Managed VPN development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Managed VPN are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-managed-vpn-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Managed VPN Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Remote Access VPN

1.4.3 Site-to-site VPN

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Managed VPN Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 IT and Telecommunications

1.5.5 Energy and Power

1.5.6 Media and Entertainment

1.5.7 Transportation and Logistics

1.5.8 Manufacturing

1.5.9 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Managed VPN Market Size

2.2 Managed VPN Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Managed VPN Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Managed VPN Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Managed VPN Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Managed VPN Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Managed VPN Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Managed VPN Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Managed VPN Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Managed VPN Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Managed VPN Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Managed VPN Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Managed VPN Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Managed VPN Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Managed VPN Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Managed VPN Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Managed VPN Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Managed VPN Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Managed VPN Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Managed VPN Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Managed VPN Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Managed VPN Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Managed VPN Key Players in China

7.3 China Managed VPN Market Size by Type

7.4 China Managed VPN Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Managed VPN Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Managed VPN Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Managed VPN Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Managed VPN Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Managed VPN Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Managed VPN Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Managed VPN Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Managed VPN Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Managed VPN Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Managed VPN Key Players in India

10.3 India Managed VPN Market Size by Type

10.4 India Managed VPN Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Managed VPN Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Managed VPN Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Managed VPN Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Managed VPN Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 AT&T

12.1.1 AT&T Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems

12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.3 BT Group PLC

12.3.1 BT Group PLC Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.3.4 BT Group PLC Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 BT Group PLC Recent Development

12.4 CenturyLink

12.4.1 CenturyLink Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.4.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 CenturyLink Recent Development

12.5 Vodafone Group

12.5.1 Vodafone Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.5.4 Vodafone Group Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Vodafone Group Recent Development

12.6 Verizon Communication

12.6.1 Verizon Communication Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.6.4 Verizon Communication Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Verizon Communication Recent Development

12.7 Orange Business Services

12.7.1 Orange Business Services Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.7.4 Orange Business Services Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Orange Business Services Recent Development

12.8 Tata Communication

12.8.1 Tata Communication Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.8.4 Tata Communication Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Tata Communication Recent Development

12.9 NTT Corporation

12.9.1 NTT Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.9.4 NTT Corporation Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 NTT Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Telefonica

12.10.1 Telefonica Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.10.4 Telefonica Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Telefonica Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2537563

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155