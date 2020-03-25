Global Magnesium Raw Materials Market 2020-2025:Demand, Competitive Landscape, Key Companies, Major Geographies and End Users Industry

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Magnesium Raw Materials market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 455.8 million by 2024, from US$ 388.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Magnesium Raw Materials business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Magnesium Raw Materials market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Magnesium Raw Materials value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Phanerocrystalline magnesite

Cryptocrystalline magnesite

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Dead-burned magnesia

Caustic-calcined magnesia

Fused or electrofused magnesia

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GRECIAN MAGNESITE

Liaoning Wancheng Magnesium group

Calix

Baymag

RHI Magnesita

Queensland Magnesia Pty. Ltd.

Haicheng Magnesite

Magnezit Group

Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group

Ramakrishna Magnesite Mines

Garrison Minerals

Dandong Jinyuan

Premier Magnesia

Liaoning BeiHai Industries Group

Magnezit Group JSC

Xiyang Group

Dandong C.L.M.

Russian Mining Chemical

Houying Group

Dandong Xinyang

Dandong Xinda

Shanxi Tianbao

Dandong Yongfeng

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Magnesium Raw Materials consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Magnesium Raw Materials market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Magnesium Raw Materials manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Magnesium Raw Materials with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Magnesium Raw Materials submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Magnesium Raw Materials Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Magnesium Raw Materials Segment by Type

2.2.1 Phanerocrystalline magnesite

2.2.2 Cryptocrystalline magnesite

2.3 Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Magnesium Raw Materials Segment by Application

2.4.1 Dead-burned magnesia

2.4.2 Caustic-calcined magnesia

2.4.3 Fused or electrofused magnesia

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Magnesium Raw Materials by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Magnesium Raw Materials Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Magnesium Raw Materials by Regions

4.1 Magnesium Raw Materials by Regions

4.1.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Magnesium Raw Materials Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Magnesium Raw Materials Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Magnesium Raw Materials by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Magnesium Raw Materials Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Magnesium Raw Materials by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Magnesium Raw Materials Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Magnesium Raw Materials Distributors

10.3 Magnesium Raw Materials Customer

11 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Market Forecast

11.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Magnesium Raw Materials Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 GRECIAN MAGNESITE

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Magnesium Raw Materials Product Offered

12.1.3 GRECIAN MAGNESITE Magnesium Raw Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 GRECIAN MAGNESITE News

12.2 Liaoning Wancheng Magnesium group

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Magnesium Raw Materials Product Offered

12.2.3 Liaoning Wancheng Magnesium group Magnesium Raw Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Liaoning Wancheng Magnesium group News

12.3 Calix

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Magnesium Raw Materials Product Offered

12.3.3 Calix Magnesium Raw Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Calix News

12.4 Baymag

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Magnesium Raw Materials Product Offered

12.4.3 Baymag Magnesium Raw Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Baymag News

12.5 RHI Magnesita

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Magnesium Raw Materials Product Offered

12.5.3 RHI Magnesita Magnesium Raw Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 RHI Magnesita News

12.6 Queensland Magnesia Pty. Ltd.

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Magnesium Raw Materials Product Offered

12.6.3 Queensland Magnesia Pty. Ltd. Magnesium Raw Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Queensland Magnesia Pty. Ltd. News

12.7 Haicheng Magnesite

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Magnesium Raw Materials Product Offered

12.7.3 Haicheng Magnesite Magnesium Raw Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Haicheng Magnesite News

12.8 Magnezit Group

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Magnesium Raw Materials Product Offered

12.8.3 Magnezit Group Magnesium Raw Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Magnezit Group News

12.9 Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Magnesium Raw Materials Product Offered

12.9.3 Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group Magnesium Raw Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group News

12.10 Ramakrishna Magnesite Mines

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Magnesium Raw Materials Product Offered

12.10.3 Ramakrishna Magnesite Mines Magnesium Raw Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Ramakrishna Magnesite Mines News

12.11 Garrison Minerals

12.12 Dandong Jinyuan

12.13 Premier Magnesia

12.14 Liaoning BeiHai Industries Group

12.15 Magnezit Group JSC

12.16 Xiyang Group

12.17 Dandong C.L.M.

12.18 Russian Mining Chemical

12.19 Houying Group

12.20 Dandong Xinyang

12.21 Dandong Xinda

12.22 Shanxi Tianbao

12.23 Dandong Yongfeng

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

