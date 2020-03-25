Global Magnesium Raw Materials Market 2020-2025:Demand, Competitive Landscape, Key Companies, Major Geographies and End Users Industry

Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Magnesium Raw Materials market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 455.8 million by 2024, from US$ 388.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Magnesium Raw Materials business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Magnesium Raw Materials market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Magnesium Raw Materials value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Phanerocrystalline magnesite
Cryptocrystalline magnesite
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Dead-burned magnesia
Caustic-calcined magnesia
Fused or electrofused magnesia
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
GRECIAN MAGNESITE
Liaoning Wancheng Magnesium group
Calix
Baymag
RHI Magnesita
Queensland Magnesia Pty. Ltd.
Haicheng Magnesite
Magnezit Group
Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group
Ramakrishna Magnesite Mines
Garrison Minerals
Dandong Jinyuan
Premier Magnesia
Liaoning BeiHai Industries Group
Magnezit Group JSC
Xiyang Group
Dandong C.L.M.
Russian Mining Chemical
Houying Group
Dandong Xinyang
Dandong Xinda
Shanxi Tianbao
Dandong Yongfeng
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Magnesium Raw Materials consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Magnesium Raw Materials market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Magnesium Raw Materials manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Magnesium Raw Materials with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Magnesium Raw Materials submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
