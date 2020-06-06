Global Magnesium Oxide Boards Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Magnesium Oxide Boards market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Magnesium Oxide Boards market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Magnesium Oxide board (commonly known as Glass magnesium plate) is based on Magnesium Oxide, magnesium chloride, and water, through the configuration and modification of the performance, become into stable magnesium cementitious materials. With special production process, with anti-fire, anti-water, tasteless, non-toxic, high strength and light weight, convenient construction, long service life and so on

The technical barriers of Magnesium Oxide Boards are relatively low, and the major country is China, China is the largest producer and consumer, almost 43.53% of total consumption in 2016, followed by USA with 19.76% of consumption share.

Magnesium Oxide Boards has a wide range of applications. Magnesium Oxide Boards is used in Interior Decoration, Exterior Decoration. Therefore, growing demand for commercial and residential buildings has driven the growth of global Magnesium Oxide Boards market. The demand for Magnesium Oxide Boards is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2022. Magnesium Oxide Boards industry will be used in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of Magnesium Oxide Boards has a little change, at present; the concentration of raw materials in China, in recent years, with the national policy continues to tighten, while in consideration of environmental protection, raw material prices will continue to remain high. On the other hand, China’s labor costs continue to rise, driving prices will gradually increase.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in Magnesium Oxide Boards industry will become more intense.

In 2019, the global Magnesium Oxide Boards market size was US$ 1828.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Magnesium Oxide Boards market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Magnesium Oxide Boards industry.

The research report studies the Magnesium Oxide Boards market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Magnesium Oxide Boards market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Magnesium Oxide Boards market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Magnesium Oxide Boards market: Segment Analysis

The global Magnesium Oxide Boards market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Magnesium Oxide Boards market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Magnesium Oxide Boards market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Thin (<8 mm)

Medium (8-15 mm)

Thickness (>15mm)

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Buildings

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Magnesium Oxide Boards market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Magnesium Oxide Boards key manufacturers in this market include:

Magnum Building Products

Gemtree Board

Huizhou Meisen Board

Yongjia Decorative Material

Ruenzhong Building Material

Hongcheng Board

Shandong Oulade

Wantai Wood

Shanghai Xinlong Fireproofing

Suqian Tianyi

TRUSUS

Pengfei Fireproof New Materials

Suzhou Kunshi New Building Materials

Tongxing

