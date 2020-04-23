Global Mafura Oil Market to Record Significant Revenue growth During the COVID-19 Lockdown Period

Market Outlook for Mafura Oil Market:

Mafura or trichilia emetica is a wild fruit which is native to South Africa and is a pear-shaped orange-brown fruit bearing shiny black seeds or kernel. The fruit itself is edible, and the kernel yields the oil which is rich in antioxidant content and traditionally used as a cooking oil in Mozambique. Mafura oil is native to Southern Africa in countries like Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Sudan and Uganda Mafura oil is mostly used as a substitute to shea butter and palm oil. Mafura oil is solid at room temperature and is called as mafura butter. Commercially, the terms mafura oil and mafura butter are used interchangeably for the same product and application. Mafura oil is also known by the name of Cape Mahogany Oil. In recent times, the cosmetics and personal care market have felt a pull towards bioactive ingredients. Africa’s unexplored natural resources such as baobab oil, mafura oil, marula oil, etc. have gained considerable attention owing to this trend. Globally, mafura oil is mainly utilized as a personal care product by blending it with other essential oils. Niche ingredients like mafura oil are a staple for the ‘trysumer’ demo graph (consumers who are always willing to try out something new). This demo graph is willing to spend a high price for premium products with niche ingredients such as mafura oil. The retail shelves in the European market have a major contribution to nursing the growth of the mafura oil market.

Mafura Oil blends with the demand for bioactive ingredients in cosmetic and food industries

The growing demand for mafura oil is riposted with the growing production of mafura oil in the native regions. The expansions of production facility of mafura oil in these regions ensure a sustainable source of income for the local producers. Another factor fuelling the growth of the mafura oil market is sustainability. Mafura oil is often used as a substitute for palm oil and it is perceived as a more sustainable product, as mafura trees are wild harvested and evade the issue of cutting down rainforests which is mostly the case with other commercial plantations. Many manufacturers are launching new products containing mafura oil which cater to the consumer demand for niche ingredients. But major revolutionary changes are brought about through the initiatives taken up by the local mafura oil manufacturers and international organizations such as International Finance Corporation (IFC) which are focusing on enhancing the mafura oil supply chain and establish a firm linkage between local producers and large international markets. The focus is also with regard to the reestablishment of a market in Mozambique, which had severely become insubstantial after Mozambique independence and civil war. These efforts are in return expected to benefit the international bioactive cosmetics market.

Global Mafura Oil Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of source, the mafura oil market is segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of type, the mafura oil market is segmented as-

Refined

Unrefined

On the basis of end use, the mafura oil market is segmented as-

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Mafura Oil Market: Examples of some of the market participants in the global mafura oil market identified across the value chain include PhytoTrade Africa, BZH Exporters & Importers, KAZA Natural Oils, Phytoafrica GmbH, DLG Naturals, Nautica Organic Trading and All Ingredients Plus + amongst others.

Global Mafura Oil Market: Key Takeaways

In August 2018, the company Sundial Brands, LLC, which is a manufacturer of skincare and hair care products launched a new product range under the brand Shea Moisture containing honey and mafura oil in U.K. in selected retail stores.

Opportunities for Mafura Oil Market Participants:

The market penetration level for mafura oil is relatively low in the food industries. Manufacturers must adopt educational strategies to target the health-conscious consumers, mafura oil is rich in anti-oxidants and other essential substances. Also, the manufacturers must aim at gaining scientific consensus for the benefits claims of mafura oil. This will ensure them in building consumer trust and strengthen consumer base.