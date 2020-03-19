Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Comprehensive Analysis 2020: Strategic Moves of Emerging Players | Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google, Microsoft, IBM CORPORATION

According to the latest research, global demand for the machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 44.53% in the forecast period. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to the advancement in data science and artificial intelligence and an increasing need to understand the desires and needs of the customers.

If you are involved in the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Component (Software Tools, Services), Application (Marketing & Advertising, Fraud Detection & Risk Analytics, Predictive Maintenance, Augmented Reality, Network Analytics & Automated Traffic Management. Others), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), End User (Education, Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Automation & Transportation, Healthcare, Defense, Retail, E-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Telecom, Government, Aerospace), Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Surge in the adoption rate of cloud based technology globally, is driving the growth of the market

Strong desire among the companies to understand the behavioral pattern and needs and desires of their customers, which is boosting the market growth

Advancement in technology like artificial intelligence and data sciences, is driving the growth of the market

Increase in demand for machine learning in various end user industries, is driving the growth of the market

Advent of IoT and automation in the market, is driving the growth of the market

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

The 360-degree Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) overview based on a global and regional level

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players

Competitors – In this section, various Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis – Production of the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

Key Market Competitors: Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market are Microsoft, IBM CORPORATION, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google Inc.., BigML, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, AT&T Intellectual Property, Yottamine Analytics, LLC, SAS Institute Inc., PurePredictive, Inc, H20.ai., Tamr, PREDICTRON Labs, LogDNA, DeepMind Technologies Limited, Figure Eight Inc., Amplero, Inc., Darktrace, Iflowsoft Solution Inc., among others.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Amazon Web Services Inc., has introduced Predictive Maintenance using the machine learning solution that automates the detection of potential equipment failure and will prove the recommendations to take an action for it.

In April 2019, Microsoft had created a platform which will integrate machine teaching which will assist deep reinforcement learning algorithms for confronting the real world problems. The scientists and product developers at Microsoft have originated a new approach known as machine teaching. This depends on the expertise and knowledge of the people to chunk out a problem in to simpler set of tasks and enabling the machine learning models and various clues for finding the solution.

To comprehend Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Why Is Data Triangulation Important In Qualitative Research?

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

