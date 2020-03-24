Global M2M Communications Market, Emerging-Technologies, Types, Top-Companies, Industry Size & Share, Overview, Growth and Future Estimations 2025

The Report takes stock of the M2M Communications Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the M2M Communications market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2572772
The Machine to Machine (M2M) communication is a type of data communication technology that enables the devices such as sensors or meter to share information automatically with other devices and perform necessary action through a network which can be wired, wireless or hybrid without human intervention. M2M communication is often used for remote monitoring to capture an event and transfer data between mechanical or electronic devices.
Machine to machine (M2M) satellite communication is a revolutionary technology that enables both wired and wireless systems to communicate with other similar devices. It is widely used for communication purposes to transfer and control data in locations with limited broadband networks. M2M-based satellite communication has encouraged organizations to expand their market reach globally, without facing any communication delays and problems. Machine to machine satellite communication providers have installing services in cloud, which has augmented the usage of M2M satellite communication. This technology is used in industries for monitoring and managing their assets remotely.
In 2018, the global M2M Communications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global M2M Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M Communications development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
KORE Wireless Group, Inc.
Orange SA
Numerex Corp.
Ibexis Ltd.
ELSE SA
Orbcomm Inc.
Iridium Communications Inc.
ORBCOMM
Quake Global, Inc.
Stellar Satellite Communications Ltd.
Remote Intelligence Systems LLC.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Automatic Identification System
Satellites Telemetry
Others
Global M2M S
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Healthcare
Government and Public Sector
Agriculture
Automotive
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global M2M Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the M2M Communications development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of M2M Communications are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-m2m-communications-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global M2M Communications Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Automatic Identification System
1.4.3 Satellites Telemetry
1.4.4 Others
1.4.5 Global M2M S
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global M2M Communications Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Retail
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Government and Public Sector
1.5.5 Agriculture
1.5.6 Automotive
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 M2M Communications Market Size
2.2 M2M Communications Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 M2M Communications Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 M2M Communications Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 M2M Communications Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global M2M Communications Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global M2M Communications Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global M2M Communications Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 M2M Communications Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players M2M Communications Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into M2M Communications Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global M2M Communications Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global M2M Communications Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States M2M Communications Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 M2M Communications Key Players in United States
5.3 United States M2M Communications Market Size by Type
5.4 United States M2M Communications Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe M2M Communications Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 M2M Communications Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe M2M Communications Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe M2M Communications Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China M2M Communications Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 M2M Communications Key Players in China
7.3 China M2M Communications Market Size by Type
7.4 China M2M Communications Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan M2M Communications Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 M2M Communications Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan M2M Communications Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan M2M Communications Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia M2M Communications Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 M2M Communications Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia M2M Communications Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia M2M Communications Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India M2M Communications Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 M2M Communications Key Players in India
10.3 India M2M Communications Market Size by Type
10.4 India M2M Communications Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America M2M Communications Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 M2M Communications Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America M2M Communications Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America M2M Communications Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 KORE Wireless Group, Inc.
12.1.1 KORE Wireless Group, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 M2M Communications Introduction
12.1.4 KORE Wireless Group, Inc. Revenue in M2M Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 KORE Wireless Group, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Orange SA
12.2.1 Orange SA Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 M2M Communications Introduction
12.2.4 Orange SA Revenue in M2M Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Orange SA Recent Development
12.3 Numerex Corp.
12.3.1 Numerex Corp. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 M2M Communications Introduction
12.3.4 Numerex Corp. Revenue in M2M Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Numerex Corp. Recent Development
12.4 Ibexis Ltd.
12.4.1 Ibexis Ltd. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 M2M Communications Introduction
12.4.4 Ibexis Ltd. Revenue in M2M Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Ibexis Ltd. Recent Development
12.5 ELSE SA
12.5.1 ELSE SA Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 M2M Communications Introduction
12.5.4 ELSE SA Revenue in M2M Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 ELSE SA Recent Development
12.6 Orbcomm Inc.
12.6.1 Orbcomm Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 M2M Communications Introduction
12.6.4 Orbcomm Inc. Revenue in M2M Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Orbcomm Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Iridium Communications Inc.
12.7.1 Iridium Communications Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 M2M Communications Introduction
12.7.4 Iridium Communications Inc. Revenue in M2M Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Iridium Communications Inc. Recent Development
12.8 ORBCOMM
12.8.1 ORBCOMM Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 M2M Communications Introduction
12.8.4 ORBCOMM Revenue in M2M Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 ORBCOMM Recent Development
12.9 Quake Global, Inc.
12.9.1 Quake Global, Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 M2M Communications Introduction
12.9.4 Quake Global, Inc. Revenue in M2M Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Quake Global, Inc. Recent Development
12.10 Stellar Satellite Communications Ltd.
12.10.1 Stellar Satellite Communications Ltd. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 M2M Communications Introduction
12.10.4 Stellar Satellite Communications Ltd. Revenue in M2M Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Stellar Satellite Communications Ltd. Recent Development
12.11 Remote Intelligence Systems LLC.
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2572772
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155