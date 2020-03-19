Global Luxury Swimwear Market 2020: Size, Share, Application, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies Analysis and Forecasts To 2024

Global Luxury Swimwear Market is set for another strong year of growth. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding key players operating in the market & their future strategies.”
According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Swimwear market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Luxury Swimwear business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Swimwear market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Luxury Swimwear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Skirt Fission
Skirt Conjoined
Non-skirt Split
Non-Skirt Joint
Beach Pants
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Men
Women
Boys
Girls
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Agent Provocateur
RELLECIGA
La Perla
Melissa Odabash
Zimmermann
Gottex
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Minimale Animale
Dolce?Gabbana
Aubade
CHANEL
Maaji
Billabong
Beach Bunny Swimwear
MONA
Seafolly
Missoni
Adriana Degreas
Victoria’s Secrets
L*SPACE
ERES
Gucci
Marysia
Prism London
Anjuna
Orlebar Brown
LVHM
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Luxury Swimwear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Luxury Swimwear market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Luxury Swimwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Luxury Swimwear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Luxury Swimwear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Luxury Swimwear Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Luxury Swimwear Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Luxury Swimwear Segment by Type
2.2.1 Skirt Fission
2.2.2 Skirt Conjoined
2.2.3 Non-skirt Split
2.2.4 Non-Skirt Joint
2.2.5 Beach Pants
2.2.6 Other
2.3 Luxury Swimwear Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Luxury Swimwear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Luxury Swimwear Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Luxury Swimwear Segment by Application
2.4.1 Men
2.4.2 Women
2.4.3 Boys
2.4.4 Girls
2.5 Luxury Swimwear Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Luxury Swimwear Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Luxury Swimwear Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Luxury Swimwear by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Luxury Swimwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Luxury Swimwear Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Luxury Swimwear Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Luxury Swimwear Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Luxury Swimwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Luxury Swimwear Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Luxury Swimwear by Regions
4.1 Luxury Swimwear by Regions
4.1.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Luxury Swimwear Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Luxury Swimwear Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Luxury Swimwear Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Luxury Swimwear Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Luxury Swimwear Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Luxury Swimwear Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Luxury Swimwear Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Luxury Swimwear Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Luxury Swimwear Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Luxury Swimwear Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Luxury Swimwear Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Luxury Swimwear Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Luxury Swimwear Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Luxury Swimwear Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Luxury Swimwear Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Luxury Swimwear by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Luxury Swimwear Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Luxury Swimwear Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Luxury Swimwear Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Luxury Swimwear Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Swimwear by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Swimwear Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Swimwear Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Swimwear Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Luxury Swimwear Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Luxury Swimwear Distributors
10.3 Luxury Swimwear Customer
11 Global Luxury Swimwear Market Forecast
11.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Luxury Swimwear Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Luxury Swimwear Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Luxury Swimwear Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Luxury Swimwear Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Agent Provocateur
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Luxury Swimwear Product Offered
12.1.3 Agent Provocateur Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Agent Provocateur News
12.2 RELLECIGA
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Luxury Swimwear Product Offered
12.2.3 RELLECIGA Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 RELLECIGA News
12.3 La Perla
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Luxury Swimwear Product Offered
12.3.3 La Perla Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 La Perla News
12.4 Melissa Odabash
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Luxury Swimwear Product Offered
12.4.3 Melissa Odabash Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Melissa Odabash News
12.5 Zimmermann
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Luxury Swimwear Product Offered
12.5.3 Zimmermann Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Zimmermann News
12.6 Gottex
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Luxury Swimwear Product Offered
12.6.3 Gottex Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Gottex News
12.7 Lisa Marie Fernandez
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Luxury Swimwear Product Offered
12.7.3 Lisa Marie Fernandez Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Lisa Marie Fernandez News
12.8 Minimale Animale
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Luxury Swimwear Product Offered
12.8.3 Minimale Animale Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Minimale Animale News
12.9 Dolce?Gabbana
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Luxury Swimwear Product Offered
12.9.3 Dolce?Gabbana Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Dolce?Gabbana News
12.10 Aubade
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Luxury Swimwear Product Offered
12.10.3 Aubade Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Aubade News
12.11 CHANEL
12.12 Maaji
12.13 Billabong
12.14 Beach Bunny Swimwear
12.15 MONA
12.16 Seafolly
12.17 Missoni
12.18 Adriana Degreas
12.19 Victoria’s Secrets
12.20 L*SPACE
12.21 ERES
12.22 Gucci
12.23 Marysia
12.24 Prism London
12.25 Anjuna
12.26 Orlebar Brown
12.27 LVHM
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
