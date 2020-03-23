Global Luxury Packaging Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Packaging market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 23600 million by 2024, from US$ 17000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Luxury Packaging business, shared in Chapter 3.

Luxury packaging is the design, research, development, and manufacturing of packaging, displays, and for luxury brands. The packaging of a luxury product is part of the brand’s image and research shows consumers are willing to spend more on products if the packaging looks appealing and luxurious.

In application, Luxury Packaging downstream is wide and recently Luxury Packaging has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cosmetics and Fragrances, Confectionery, Premium Alcoholic Drinks, Tobacco, Gourmet Food and Drinks, Watches and Jewellery. Globally, the Luxury Packaging market is mainly driven by growing demand for Cosmetics and Fragrances which accounts for nearly 42.71% of total downstream consumption of Luxury Packaging.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Packaging market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GPA Global

Owens-Illinois

Diam

Ardagh

Crown Holdings

Amcor

Progress Packaging

HH Deluxe Packaging

Prestige Packaging

Pendragon Presentation Packaging

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2583713

This study considers the Luxury Packaging value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Textiles

Wood

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cosmetics and Fragrances

Confectionery

Premium Alcoholic Drinks

Tobacco

Gourmet Food and Drinks

Watches and Jewellery

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-luxury-packaging-market-growth-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Luxury Packaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Luxury Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luxury Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luxury Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Luxury Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Luxury Packaging by Players

4 Luxury Packaging by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Luxury Packaging Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 GPA Global

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Luxury Packaging Product Offered

12.1.3 GPA Global Luxury Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 GPA Global News

12.2 Owens-Illinois

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Luxury Packaging Product Offered

12.2.3 Owens-Illinois Luxury Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Owens-Illinois News

12.3 Diam

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Luxury Packaging Product Offered

12.3.3 Diam Luxury Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

Continue…

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2583713

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Email id: [email protected]