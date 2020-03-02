Global Luxury Massage Chair Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Massage Chair market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Luxury Massage Chair business, shared in Chapter 3.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4276226

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Massage Chair market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Luxury Massage Chair value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

2D Massage Chair

3D Massage Chair

4D Massage Chair

The segment of 3D massage chair holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 86%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

The residengtial holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 79% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BODYFRIEND

Osaki

Bok Jung Scale Corp

Inada

Panasonic

Fujiiryoki

Human Touch

HUTECH

OSIM

LG Electronics

Infinity

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Luxury Massage Chair consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Luxury Massage Chair market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luxury Massage Chair manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luxury Massage Chair with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Luxury Massage Chair submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-luxury-massage-chair-market-growth-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Luxury Massage Chair Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Luxury Massage Chair Segment by Type

2.2.1 2D Massage Chair

2.2.2 3D Massage Chair

2.2.3 4D Massage Chair

2.3 Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Luxury Massage Chair Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Luxury Massage Chair Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Luxury Massage Chair Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.5 Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Luxury Massage Chair Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Luxury Massage Chair Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Luxury Massage Chair by Company

3.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Massage Chair Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Luxury Massage Chair Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Luxury Massage Chair Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Luxury Massage Chair Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Luxury Massage Chair Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Luxury Massage Chair by Regions

4.1 Luxury Massage Chair by Regions

4.2 Americas Luxury Massage Chair Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Luxury Massage Chair Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Luxury Massage Chair Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Luxury Massage Chair Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Luxury Massage Chair Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Luxury Massage Chair Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Massage Chair by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Massage Chair Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Massage Chair by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Massage Chair Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Luxury Massage Chair Distributors

10.3 Luxury Massage Chair Customer

11 Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Forecast

11.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Luxury Massage Chair Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Luxury Massage Chair Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Luxury Massage Chair Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Luxury Massage Chair Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 BODYFRIEND

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered

12.1.3 BODYFRIEND Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 BODYFRIEND Latest Developments

12.2 Osaki

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered

12.2.3 Osaki Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Osaki Latest Developments

12.3 Bok Jung Scale Corp

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered

12.3.3 Bok Jung Scale Corp Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Bok Jung Scale Corp Latest Developments

12.4 Inada

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered

12.4.3 Inada Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Inada Latest Developments

12.5 Panasonic

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered

12.5.3 Panasonic Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Panasonic Latest Developments

12.6 Fujiiryoki

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered

12.6.3 Fujiiryoki Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Fujiiryoki Latest Developments

12.7 Human Touch

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered

12.7.3 Human Touch Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Human Touch Latest Developments

12.8 HUTECH

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered

12.8.3 HUTECH Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 HUTECH Latest Developments

12.9 OSIM

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered

12.9.3 OSIM Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 OSIM Latest Developments

12.10 LG Electronics

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered

12.10.3 LG Electronics Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 LG Electronics Latest Developments

12.11 Infinity

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered

12.11.3 Infinity Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Infinity Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4276226

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155