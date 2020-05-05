Global Luxury Furniture Market Business Scenario 2020 – Restoration Hardware, Hooker Furniture Corporation, Knoll, Kimball Hospitality, Molteni Group, Poltrona Frau, Roche Bobois

Global Luxury Furniture Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Luxury Furniture Market. It provides the Luxury Furniture Market industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Luxury Furniture Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

In 2018, the global Luxury Furniture market size was 37360 million US$ and it is expected to reach 50460 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Luxury Furniture Market: Restoration Hardware, Hooker Furniture Corporation, Knoll, Kimball Hospitality, Molteni Group, Poltrona Frau, Roche Bobois, Scavolini S.p.A., B&B Italia, Minotti, Ligne Roset, Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa), Suyen Furniture Group, Fitz Hansen, Eichholtz, Interi Furniture, Turri S.r.l., Boca do Lobo and others.

The luxury furniture market is very fragmented concentrated market; key players includes Restoration Hardware, Hooker Furniture Corporation, Knoll, Kimball, Molteni Group, Poltrona Frau, Roche Bobois, Scavolini S.p.A., B&B Italia, Minotti, Ligne Roset, Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa) etc; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 12% of the total revenue in 2018.The luxury furniture is classified into the Wood, Metal, Glass and other according to the product material. As of 2018, Wood luxury furniture segment dominates the market contributing about 46.86% market share, reach to 2308.25 million dollars, followed by metal luxury furniture and glass luxury furniture, which occupied 25.53% and 15.53% respectively. luxury furniture mainly sales to residential and commercial (office, retail, hospitality and other commercial), in 2018, residential occupied the largest luxury furniture consumption market, with 79.44% market share, reach to 29683 million.Europe would account for the highest consumption in 2025 as a result of mature market and advance in living standard, but development countries have the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in Russia, Brazil, India and Africa are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks. China luxury furniture market is facing with huge challenges as a result of domestic real estate regulation policy

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Global Luxury Furniture Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Luxury Furniture Market on the basis of Types are:

Wood

Metal

Glass

Other

In 2018, Wood accounted for a major share of 46.86% in the global Luxury Furniture market. And this product segment is poised to reach 23624 Million US$ by 2025 from 17510 Million US$ in 2018.

On the basis of Application , the Global Luxury Furniture Market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

In Luxury Furniture market, the Residential holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a value of 40414 (M USD) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.49% during 2019 and 2025. It includes living room, bedroom, dining room and others.

The Commercial includes hotel, office and others.

Regional Analysis For Luxury Furniture Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Luxury Furniture Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Influence of the Luxury Furniture Market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Luxury Furniture Market.

– Luxury Furniture Market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Luxury Furniture Market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Luxury Furniture Market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Luxury Furniture Market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Luxury Furniture Market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Luxury Furniture Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

