Global Luxury Bag Market 2020 – Dior, LVMH, Coach, Kering, Prada, Gucci, Michael Kors, Armani, Hermes, Chanel, Richemont

The global Luxury Bag market is valued at 59290 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 101550 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2026.

The Luxury Bag Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01101746906/global-luxury-bag-market-research-report-2020/inquiry?source=nysenewstimes&Mode=12

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Luxury Bag Market: Dior, LVMH, Coach, Kering, Prada, Gucci, Michael Kors, Armani, Hermes, Chanel, Richemont, Kate Spade, Burberry, Dunhill, Tory Burch, Goldlion and other.

Oct 17th 2019: LVMH, Kering and other French luxury groups are thriving

Chinese economic prospects are mixed and American retail sales fell unexpectedly in September for the first time in months. Hong Kong, the spiritual home of luxury in Asia, is rocked by a hailstorm of rubber bullets. Some shoppers seem to have missed the gloomy headlines. On October 9th LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury group, unveiled stellar results. Sales at its Dior, Louis Vuitton and myriad other brands went up by 11% year on year (excluding acquisitions). That is nearly double the 6% trend rate of growth in personal luxury goods, which includes everything from watches to ties and posh heels.

Oct. 11, 2019: Christian Dior’s Book Bags Are Red Hot Right Now

Despite the pressures piling onto the luxury industry, LVMH has pulled a great performance out of its roomy monogrammed bag. Sales excluding currency movements rose by 11% in the three months to Sept. 30, better than the consensus of analysts’ forecasts of 9.2%. That’s creditable given the ongoing disruption in Hong Kong. Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security, though. LVMH is the world’s biggest luxury group, with a broad geographic reach and a portfolio spanning fashion to spirits. Not all of the sales reports from high-end sellers in the coming weeks will be as alluring.

August 16, 2017: Coach has become a luxury brand again

Profits at Coach, the high-end handbag company, nearly doubled in the most recent quarter, to $152 million, as part of the company’s aggressive turnaround efforts. But Wall Street had wanted more. Shares of the company’s stock tumbled more than 14 percent Tuesday morning after executives warned investors that the year ahead may not be as rosy as analysts had hoped. Coach said it now projects revenue to grow 30 percent and earnings to increase about 12 percent to $2.40 per share. (Analysts were hoping for a 35 percent increase in revenue, and earnings of $2.49 per share.)

Luxury Bag Market Segmentation by Type

Tote Bags

Clutch Bags

Backpacks

Satchels & Shoulder Bags

Other

Luxury Bag Market Segmentation by Application

15-25 Aged

25-50 Aged

Older than 50

Other

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Luxury Bag market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Luxury Bag Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020–2026.

View Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01101746906/global-luxury-bag-market-research-report-2020?source=nysenewstimes&Mode=12

Finally, all aspects of the Global Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

ABOUT US

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]