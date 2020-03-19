Global Luxury Apparels Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

Global Luxury Apparels Market is a comprehensive study on current state of Luxury Apparels Industry along with competitive and comparative analysis of key players, demand for products, segmentation by type, applications and investment opportunities for interested people or companies.”

According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Apparels market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Luxury Apparels business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Apparels market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Luxury Apparels value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cotton

Leather and Wool

Silk and Viscose

Denim

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Women

Men

Children

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kering

Chanel

Versace

Dolce and Gabbana

Burberry

Prada

Ralph Lauren

LVMH

Hugo Boss

Giorgio Armani

Kiton

Ermenegildo Zegna

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Luxury Apparels consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Luxury Apparels market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luxury Apparels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luxury Apparels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Luxury Apparels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Luxury Apparels Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Luxury Apparels Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Luxury Apparels Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cotton

2.2.2 Leather and Wool

2.2.3 Silk and Viscose

2.2.4 Denim

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Luxury Apparels Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Luxury Apparels Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Luxury Apparels Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Luxury Apparels Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Luxury Apparels Segment by Application

2.4.1 Women

2.4.2 Men

2.4.3 Children

2.5 Luxury Apparels Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Luxury Apparels Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Luxury Apparels Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Luxury Apparels Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Luxury Apparels by Company

3.1 Global Luxury Apparels Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Luxury Apparels Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Apparels Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Luxury Apparels Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Luxury Apparels Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Luxury Apparels Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Luxury Apparels Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Luxury Apparels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Luxury Apparels Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Luxury Apparels Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Luxury Apparels by Regions

4.1 Luxury Apparels by Regions

4.2 Americas Luxury Apparels Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Luxury Apparels Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Luxury Apparels Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Luxury Apparels Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Luxury Apparels Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Luxury Apparels Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Luxury Apparels Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Luxury Apparels Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Luxury Apparels Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Luxury Apparels Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Luxury Apparels Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Luxury Apparels Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Luxury Apparels Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Luxury Apparels Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Apparels by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Apparels Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Apparels Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Luxury Apparels Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Luxury Apparels Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Apparels by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Apparels Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Apparels Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Apparels Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Luxury Apparels Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Luxury Apparels Distributors

10.3 Luxury Apparels Customer

11 Global Luxury Apparels Market Forecast

11.1 Global Luxury Apparels Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Luxury Apparels Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Luxury Apparels Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Luxury Apparels Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Luxury Apparels Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Luxury Apparels Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Kering

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Luxury Apparels Product Offered

12.1.3 Kering Luxury Apparels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Kering Latest Developments

12.2 Chanel

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Luxury Apparels Product Offered

12.2.3 Chanel Luxury Apparels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Chanel Latest Developments

12.3 Versace

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Luxury Apparels Product Offered

12.3.3 Versace Luxury Apparels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Versace Latest Developments

12.4 Dolce and Gabbana

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Luxury Apparels Product Offered

12.4.3 Dolce and Gabbana Luxury Apparels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Dolce and Gabbana Latest Developments

12.5 Burberry

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Luxury Apparels Product Offered

12.5.3 Burberry Luxury Apparels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Burberry Latest Developments

12.6 Prada

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Luxury Apparels Product Offered

12.6.3 Prada Luxury Apparels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Prada Latest Developments

12.7 Ralph Lauren

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Luxury Apparels Product Offered

12.7.3 Ralph Lauren Luxury Apparels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Ralph Lauren Latest Developments

12.8 LVMH

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Luxury Apparels Product Offered

12.8.3 LVMH Luxury Apparels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 LVMH Latest Developments

12.9 Hugo Boss

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Luxury Apparels Product Offered

12.9.3 Hugo Boss Luxury Apparels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Hugo Boss Latest Developments

12.10 Giorgio Armani

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Luxury Apparels Product Offered

12.10.3 Giorgio Armani Luxury Apparels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Giorgio Armani Latest Developments

12.11 Kiton

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Luxury Apparels Product Offered

12.11.3 Kiton Luxury Apparels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Kiton Latest Developments

12.12 Ermenegildo Zegna

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Luxury Apparels Product Offered

12.12.3 Ermenegildo Zegna Luxury Apparels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Ermenegildo Zegna Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

