Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2023

According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Apparel and Accessories market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Luxury Apparel and Accessories business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Apparel and Accessories market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Luxury Apparel and Accessories value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.

Apparel

Accessories

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

LVMH

Richemont

Hermès

Luxottica

Dior

Kering

Swatch Group

Pandora

Hanesbrands

Tapestry

Prada

Burberry

Adidas

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Luxury Apparel and Accessories consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Luxury Apparel and Accessories market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luxury Apparel and Accessories manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luxury Apparel and Accessories with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Luxury Apparel and Accessories submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Segment by Type

2.2.1 Apparel

2.2.2 Accessories

2.3 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Segment by Application

2.4.1 Supermarkets/hypermarkets

2.4.2 Independent Retailers

2.4.3 Online Sales

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories by Players

3.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Luxury Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Luxury Apparel and Accessories by Regions

4.1 Luxury Apparel and Accessories by Regions

4.1.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Americas Luxury Apparel and Accessories Value by Countries (2013-2018)

5.2 Americas Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 APAC Luxury Apparel and Accessories Value by Countries (2013-2018)

6.2 APAC Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Apparel and Accessories by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Apparel and Accessories Value by Countries (2013-2018)

7.2 Europe Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Apparel and Accessories by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Apparel and Accessories Value by Countries (2013-2018)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Distributors

10.3 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Customer

11 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Market Forecast

11.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

11.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

11.2.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Value Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 LVMH

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered

12.1.3 LVMH Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 LVMH News

12.2 Richemont

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered

12.2.3 Richemont Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Richemont News

12.3 Hermès

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered

12.3.3 Hermès Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Hermès News

12.4 Luxottica

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered

12.4.3 Luxottica Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Luxottica News

12.5 Dior

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered

12.5.3 Dior Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Dior News

12.6 Kering

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered

12.6.3 Kering Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Kering News

12.7 Swatch Group

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered

12.7.3 Swatch Group Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Swatch Group News

12.8 Pandora

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered

12.8.3 Pandora Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Pandora News

12.9 Hanesbrands

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered

12.9.3 Hanesbrands Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Hanesbrands News

12.10 Tapestry

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered

12.10.3 Tapestry Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Tapestry News

12.11 Prada

12.12 Burberry

12.13 Adidas

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

