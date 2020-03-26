Global Luminaires Market Insight Growth Analysis on Volume, Revenue and Forecast to 2020-2025

Description
Snapshot
The global Luminaires market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Luminaires by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Traditional
LED
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
NVC
Philips
Opple
FSL
Leedarson Luminaire
PAK
Topstar
Osram
Liaoyuan Lighting
TCP
Panasonnic
Huayi Lighting
Toshiba
TCL
Forest Lighting
Kingsun Optoelectronic
Feilo Acoustics
Hongyar Electrical
Midea
Yankon
NPU
Handson
GE Lighting
GY LED
Thorn
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Luminaires Industry
Figure Luminaires Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Luminaires
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Luminaires
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Luminaires
Table Global Luminaires Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Luminaires Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Traditional
Table Major Company List of Traditional
3.1.2 LED
Table Major Company List of LED
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Luminaires Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Luminaires Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Luminaires Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Luminaires Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Luminaires Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Luminaires Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 NVC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 NVC Profile
Table NVC Overview List
4.1.2 NVC Products & Services
4.1.3 NVC Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of NVC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Philips (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Philips Profile
Table Philips Overview List
4.2.2 Philips Products & Services
4.2.3 Philips Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Philips (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Opple (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Opple Profile
Table Opple Overview List
4.3.2 Opple Products & Services
4.3.3 Opple Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Opple (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 FSL (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 FSL Profile
Table FSL Overview List
4.4.2 FSL Products & Services
4.4.3 FSL Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of FSL (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Leedarson Luminaire (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Leedarson Luminaire Profile
Table Leedarson Luminaire Overview List
4.5.2 Leedarson Luminaire Products & Services
4.5.3 Leedarson Luminaire Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Leedarson Luminaire (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 PAK (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 PAK Profile
Table PAK Overview List
4.6.2 PAK Products & Services
4.6.3 PAK Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of PAK (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Topstar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Topstar Profile
Table Topstar Overview List
4.7.2 Topstar Products & Services
4.7.3 Topstar Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Topstar (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Osram (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Osram Profile
Table Osram Overview List
4.8.2 Osram Products & Services
4.8.3 Osram Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Osram (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Liaoyuan Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Liaoyuan Lighting Profile
Table Liaoyuan Lighting Overview List
4.9.2 Liaoyuan Lighting Products & Services
4.9.3 Liaoyuan Lighting Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Liaoyuan Lighting (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 TCP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 TCP Profile
Table TCP Overview List
4.10.2 TCP Products & Services
4.10.3 TCP Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of TCP (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Panasonnic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Panasonnic Profile
Table Panasonnic Overview List
4.11.2 Panasonnic Products & Services
4.11.3 Panasonnic Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Panasonnic (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Huayi Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Huayi Lighting Profile
Table Huayi Lighting Overview List
4.12.2 Huayi Lighting Products & Services
4.12.3 Huayi Lighting Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Huayi Lighting (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Toshiba (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Toshiba Profile
Table Toshiba Overview List
4.13.2 Toshiba Products & Services
4.13.3 Toshiba Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Toshiba (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 TCL (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 TCL Profile
Table TCL Overview List
4.14.2 TCL Products & Services
4.14.3 TCL Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of TCL (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Forest Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Forest Lighting Profile
Table Forest Lighting Overview List
4.15.2 Forest Lighting Products & Services
4.15.3 Forest Lighting Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Forest Lighting (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Kingsun Optoelectronic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Kingsun Optoelectronic Profile
Table Kingsun Optoelectronic Overview List
4.16.2 Kingsun Optoelectronic Products & Services
4.16.3 Kingsun Optoelectronic Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Kingsun Optoelectronic (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Feilo Acoustics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Feilo Acoustics Profile
Table Feilo Acoustics Overview List
4.17.2 Feilo Acoustics Products & Services
4.17.3 Feilo Acoustics Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Feilo Acoustics (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Hongyar Electrical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Hongyar Electrical Profile
Table Hongyar Electrical Overview List
4.18.2 Hongyar Electrical Products & Services
4.18.3 Hongyar Electrical Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hongyar Electrical (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Midea (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Midea Profile
Table Midea Overview List
4.19.2 Midea Products & Services
4.19.3 Midea Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Midea (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 Yankon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 Yankon Profile
Table Yankon Overview List
4.20.2 Yankon Products & Services
4.20.3 Yankon Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Yankon (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 NPU (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 NPU Profile
Table NPU Overview List
4.21.2 NPU Products & Services
4.21.3 NPU Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of NPU (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.22 Handson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22.1 Handson Profile
Table Handson Overview List
4.22.2 Handson Products & Services
4.22.3 Handson Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Handson (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.23 GE Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23.1 GE Lighting Profile
Table GE Lighting Overview List
4.23.2 GE Lighting Products & Services
4.23.3 GE Lighting Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of GE Lighting (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.24 GY LED (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.24.1 GY LED Profile
Table GY LED Overview List
4.24.2 GY LED Products & Services
4.24.3 GY LED Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of GY LED (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.25 Thorn (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.25.1 Thorn Profile
Table Thorn Overview List
4.25.2 Thorn Products & Services
4.25.3 Thorn Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Thorn (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Luminaires Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Luminaires Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Luminaires Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Luminaires Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Luminaires Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Luminaires Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Luminaires Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Luminaires Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Luminaires MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Luminaires Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Luminaires Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Residential
Figure Luminaires Demand in Residential, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Luminaires Demand in Residential, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Commercial
Figure Luminaires Demand in Commercial, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Luminaires Demand in Commercial, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Industrial
Figure Luminaires Demand in Industrial, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Luminaires Demand in Industrial, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Luminaires Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Luminaires Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Luminaires Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Luminaires Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Luminaires Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Luminaires Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Luminaires Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Luminaires Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Luminaires Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Luminaires Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Luminaires Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Luminaires Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Luminaires Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Luminaires Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Luminaires Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Luminaires Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Luminaires Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Luminaires Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Luminaires Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Luminaires Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Luminaires Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Luminaires Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Luminaires Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Luminaires Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Luminaires Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Luminaires Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Luminaires Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Luminaires Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Luminaires Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Luminaires Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Luminaires Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Luminaires Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Luminaires Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Luminaires Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
