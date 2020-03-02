Global Luminaire Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Luminaire market will register a 1.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 69730 million by 2025, from $ 65820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Luminaire business, shared in Chapter 3.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4276164
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luminaire market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Luminaire value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
LED Luminaire
CFL Luminaire
LFL Luminaire
HID Luminaire
Halogen Luminaire
Incandescent Luminaire
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential
Office
Shop
Hospitality
Industrial
Outdoor
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Philips Lighting
Hubbell Lighting
OSRAM
Panasonic
Acuity Brands
GE Lighting
Thorn Lighting
Eaton
TOSHIBA
Cree
SIMKAR
Evolution Lighting
Thorlux Lighting
Asian Electronics
Taschibra
Targetti
Venture
LSI Industries
Bajaj Electricals
KALCO Lighting
Forest Lighting
Huayi Lighting
LEEDARSON
PAK Corporation
Kingsun Optoelectronic
Opple Lighting
TCL Lighting
NVC Lighting
Foshan Lighting
YANKO Lighting
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Luminaire consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Luminaire market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Luminaire manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Luminaire with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Luminaire submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-luminaire-market-growth-2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Luminaire Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Luminaire Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Luminaire Segment by Type
2.2.1 LED Luminaire
2.2.2 CFL Luminaire
2.2.3 LFL Luminaire
2.2.4 HID Luminaire
2.2.5 Halogen Luminaire
2.2.6 Incandescent Luminaire
2.3 Luminaire Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Luminaire Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Luminaire Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Luminaire Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Luminaire Segment by Application
2.4.1 Residential
2.4.2 Office
2.4.3 Shop
2.4.4 Hospitality
2.4.5 Industrial
2.4.6 Outdoor
2.5 Luminaire Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Luminaire Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Luminaire Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Luminaire Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Luminaire by Company
3.1 Global Luminaire Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Luminaire Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Luminaire Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Luminaire Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Luminaire Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Luminaire Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Luminaire Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Luminaire Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Luminaire Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Luminaire Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Luminaire by Regions
4.1 Luminaire by Regions
4.2 Americas Luminaire Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Luminaire Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Luminaire Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Luminaire Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Luminaire Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Luminaire Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Luminaire Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Luminaire Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Luminaire Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Luminaire Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Luminaire Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Luminaire Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Luminaire Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Luminaire Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Luminaire by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Luminaire Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Luminaire Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Luminaire Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Luminaire Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Luminaire by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Luminaire Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Luminaire Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Luminaire Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Luminaire Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Luminaire Distributors
10.3 Luminaire Customer
11 Global Luminaire Market Forecast
11.1 Global Luminaire Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Luminaire Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Luminaire Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Luminaire Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Luminaire Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Luminaire Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Philips Lighting
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.1.3 Philips Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Philips Lighting Latest Developments
12.2 Hubbell Lighting
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.2.3 Hubbell Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Hubbell Lighting Latest Developments
12.3 OSRAM
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.3.3 OSRAM Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 OSRAM Latest Developments
12.4 Panasonic
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.4.3 Panasonic Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Panasonic Latest Developments
12.5 Acuity Brands
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.5.3 Acuity Brands Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Acuity Brands Latest Developments
12.6 GE Lighting
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.6.3 GE Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 GE Lighting Latest Developments
12.7 Thorn Lighting
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.7.3 Thorn Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Thorn Lighting Latest Developments
12.8 Eaton
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.8.3 Eaton Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Eaton Latest Developments
12.9 TOSHIBA
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.9.3 TOSHIBA Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 TOSHIBA Latest Developments
12.10 Cree
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.10.3 Cree Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Cree Latest Developments
12.11 SIMKAR
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.11.3 SIMKAR Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 SIMKAR Latest Developments
12.12 Evolution Lighting
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.12.3 Evolution Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Evolution Lighting Latest Developments
12.13 Thorlux Lighting
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.13.3 Thorlux Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Thorlux Lighting Latest Developments
12.14 Asian Electronics
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.14.3 Asian Electronics Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Asian Electronics Latest Developments
12.15 Taschibra
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.15.3 Taschibra Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Taschibra Latest Developments
12.16 Targetti
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.16.3 Targetti Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Targetti Latest Developments
12.17 Venture
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.17.3 Venture Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Venture Latest Developments
12.18 LSI Industries
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.18.3 LSI Industries Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 LSI Industries Latest Developments
12.19 Bajaj Electricals
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.19.3 Bajaj Electricals Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Bajaj Electricals Latest Developments
12.20 KALCO Lighting
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.20.3 KALCO Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 KALCO Lighting Latest Developments
12.21 Forest Lighting
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.21.3 Forest Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Forest Lighting Latest Developments
12.22 Huayi Lighting
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.22.3 Huayi Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 Huayi Lighting Latest Developments
12.23 LEEDARSON
12.23.1 Company Information
12.23.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.23.3 LEEDARSON Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.23.4 Main Business Overview
12.23.5 LEEDARSON Latest Developments
12.24 PAK Corporation
12.24.1 Company Information
12.24.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.24.3 PAK Corporation Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.24.4 Main Business Overview
12.24.5 PAK Corporation Latest Developments
12.25 Kingsun Optoelectronic
12.25.1 Company Information
12.25.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.25.3 Kingsun Optoelectronic Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.25.4 Main Business Overview
12.25.5 Kingsun Optoelectronic Latest Developments
12.26 Opple Lighting
12.26.1 Company Information
12.26.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.26.3 Opple Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.26.4 Main Business Overview
12.26.5 Opple Lighting Latest Developments
12.27 TCL Lighting
12.27.1 Company Information
12.27.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.27.3 TCL Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.27.4 Main Business Overview
12.27.5 TCL Lighting Latest Developments
12.28 NVC Lighting
12.28.1 Company Information
12.28.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.28.3 NVC Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.28.4 Main Business Overview
12.28.5 NVC Lighting Latest Developments
12.29 Foshan Lighting
12.29.1 Company Information
12.29.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.29.3 Foshan Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.29.4 Main Business Overview
12.29.5 Foshan Lighting Latest Developments
12.30 YANKO Lighting
12.30.1 Company Information
12.30.2 Luminaire Product Offered
12.30.3 YANKO Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.30.4 Main Business Overview
12.30.5 YANKO Lighting Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4276164
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155