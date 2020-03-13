Global Location Based Services Market 2020: by Region, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast Till 2025

This report focuses on the global Location Based Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location Based Services development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Location Based Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems

Oracle Corporation

Zebra Technologies

Ericcson

AT&T Inc

Alcatel Lucent SA

Qualcomm Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Location Based Advertising

Social Networking & Entertainment

Business Intelligence

Mapping & Navigation

Disaster Management & Emergency Support

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Location Based Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Location Based Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Location Based Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Location Based Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Location Based Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Location Based Advertising

1.5.3 Social Networking & Entertainment

1.5.4 Business Intelligence

1.5.5 Mapping & Navigation

1.5.6 Disaster Management & Emergency Support

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Location Based Services Market Size

2.2 Location Based Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Location Based Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Location Based Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Location Based Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Location Based Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Location Based Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Location Based Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Location Based Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Location Based Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Location Based Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Location Based Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Location Based Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Location Based Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Location Based Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Location Based Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Location Based Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Location Based Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Location Based Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Location Based Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Location Based Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Location Based Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Location Based Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Location Based Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Location Based Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Location Based Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Location Based Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Location Based Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Location Based Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Location Based Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Location Based Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Location Based Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Location Based Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Location Based Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Location Based Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Location Based Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Location Based Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Location Based Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Location Based Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Location Based Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Location Based Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM Corporation

12.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Location Based Services Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Location Based Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft Corporation

12.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Location Based Services Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Location Based Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Cisco Systems

12.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Location Based Services Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Location Based Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.4 Oracle Corporation

12.4.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Location Based Services Introduction

12.4.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Location Based Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Zebra Technologies

12.5.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Location Based Services Introduction

12.5.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in Location Based Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development

12.6 Ericcson

12.6.1 Ericcson Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Location Based Services Introduction

12.6.4 Ericcson Revenue in Location Based Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Ericcson Recent Development

12.7 AT&T Inc

12.7.1 AT&T Inc Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Location Based Services Introduction

12.7.4 AT&T Inc Revenue in Location Based Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 AT&T Inc Recent Development

12.8 Alcatel Lucent SA

12.8.1 Alcatel Lucent SA Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Location Based Services Introduction

12.8.4 Alcatel Lucent SA Revenue in Location Based Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Alcatel Lucent SA Recent Development

12.9 Qualcomm Inc

12.9.1 Qualcomm Inc Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Location Based Services Introduction

12.9.4 Qualcomm Inc Revenue in Location Based Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Qualcomm Inc Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

