Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Location-Based Services (LBS) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location-Based Services (LBS) System development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Location-Based Services (LBS) System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2374077

The key players covered in this study

Ericsson

Syniverse

Ekahau

Galigeo

Masternaut

Pitney Bowes

Tomtom International

Polaris Wireless

TCS

Ruckus

DigitalGlobe

Cisco Systems

Google Inc

IBM Corp

Microsoft Corp

Oracle Corp

Qualcomm

ESRI

Zebra Technologies

Ericsson

Teldio

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Indoor Location

Outdoor Location

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Defense

Government and Public Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Industrial Manufacturing

Retail and E-Commerce

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Location-Based Services (LBS) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Location-Based Services (LBS) System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Location-Based Services (LBS) System are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-location-based-services-lbs-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Indoor Location

1.4.3 Outdoor Location

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.3 Defense

1.5.4 Government and Public Utilities

1.5.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.6 Industrial Manufacturing

1.5.7 Retail and E-Commerce

1.5.8 Transportation and Logistics

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size

2.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Location-Based Services (LBS) System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Key Players in China

7.3 China Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Type

7.4 China Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Key Players in India

10.3 India Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Type

10.4 India Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Ericsson

12.1.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction

12.1.4 Ericsson Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.2 Syniverse

12.2.1 Syniverse Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction

12.2.4 Syniverse Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Syniverse Recent Development

12.3 Ekahau

12.3.1 Ekahau Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction

12.3.4 Ekahau Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Ekahau Recent Development

12.4 Galigeo

12.4.1 Galigeo Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction

12.4.4 Galigeo Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Galigeo Recent Development

12.5 Masternaut

12.5.1 Masternaut Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction

12.5.4 Masternaut Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Masternaut Recent Development

12.6 Pitney Bowes

12.6.1 Pitney Bowes Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction

12.6.4 Pitney Bowes Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Pitney Bowes Recent Development

12.7 Tomtom International

12.7.1 Tomtom International Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction

12.7.4 Tomtom International Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Tomtom International Recent Development

12.8 Polaris Wireless

12.8.1 Polaris Wireless Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction

12.8.4 Polaris Wireless Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Polaris Wireless Recent Development

12.9 TCS

12.9.1 TCS Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction

12.9.4 TCS Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 TCS Recent Development

12.10 Ruckus

12.10.1 Ruckus Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction

12.10.4 Ruckus Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Ruckus Recent Development

12.11 DigitalGlobe

12.12 Cisco Systems

12.13 Google Inc

12.14 IBM Corp

12.15 Microsoft Corp

12.16 Oracle Corp

12.17 Qualcomm

12.18 ESRI

12.19 Zebra Technologies

12.20 Ericsson

12.21 Teldio

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2374077

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155