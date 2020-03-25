Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Location-Based Services (LBS) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location-Based Services (LBS) System development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Location-Based Services (LBS) System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2374077
The key players covered in this study
Ericsson
Syniverse
Ekahau
Galigeo
Masternaut
Pitney Bowes
Tomtom International
Polaris Wireless
TCS
Ruckus
DigitalGlobe
Cisco Systems
Google Inc
IBM Corp
Microsoft Corp
Oracle Corp
Qualcomm
ESRI
Zebra Technologies
Ericsson
Teldio
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Indoor Location
Outdoor Location
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Defense
Government and Public Utilities
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Industrial Manufacturing
Retail and E-Commerce
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Location-Based Services (LBS) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Location-Based Services (LBS) System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Location-Based Services (LBS) System are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-location-based-services-lbs-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Indoor Location
1.4.3 Outdoor Location
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.3 Defense
1.5.4 Government and Public Utilities
1.5.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.6 Industrial Manufacturing
1.5.7 Retail and E-Commerce
1.5.8 Transportation and Logistics
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size
2.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Location-Based Services (LBS) System Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Key Players in China
7.3 China Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Type
7.4 China Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Key Players in India
10.3 India Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Type
10.4 India Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Ericsson
12.1.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction
12.1.4 Ericsson Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.2 Syniverse
12.2.1 Syniverse Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction
12.2.4 Syniverse Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Syniverse Recent Development
12.3 Ekahau
12.3.1 Ekahau Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction
12.3.4 Ekahau Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Ekahau Recent Development
12.4 Galigeo
12.4.1 Galigeo Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction
12.4.4 Galigeo Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Galigeo Recent Development
12.5 Masternaut
12.5.1 Masternaut Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction
12.5.4 Masternaut Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Masternaut Recent Development
12.6 Pitney Bowes
12.6.1 Pitney Bowes Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction
12.6.4 Pitney Bowes Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Pitney Bowes Recent Development
12.7 Tomtom International
12.7.1 Tomtom International Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction
12.7.4 Tomtom International Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Tomtom International Recent Development
12.8 Polaris Wireless
12.8.1 Polaris Wireless Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction
12.8.4 Polaris Wireless Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Polaris Wireless Recent Development
12.9 TCS
12.9.1 TCS Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction
12.9.4 TCS Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 TCS Recent Development
12.10 Ruckus
12.10.1 Ruckus Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) System Introduction
12.10.4 Ruckus Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) System Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Ruckus Recent Development
12.11 DigitalGlobe
12.12 Cisco Systems
12.13 Google Inc
12.14 IBM Corp
12.15 Microsoft Corp
12.16 Oracle Corp
12.17 Qualcomm
12.18 ESRI
12.19 Zebra Technologies
12.20 Ericsson
12.21 Teldio
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2374077
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155