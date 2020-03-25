Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market 2020-2025:Production Cost, Sales, Demand, End User, Manufacturers and Industry Shares

Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Litigation Funding and Expenses market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Litigation Funding and Expenses business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Litigation Funding and Expenses market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Litigation Funding and Expenses value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Conditional Fee Agreements (CFAs)
Damages-Based Agreements (DBAs)
After the Event (ATE) Insurance
Third Party Funding
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Commercial Litigation Practice
Civil Fraud Work
Contentious Trust Litigation
Financial Services Disputes
Maritime Disputes
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IMF Bentham
Counselor Capital
Apex Litigation Finance
Woodsford Litigation Funding
Burford Capital
The Judge
QLP Legal
Harbour Litigation Funding
Absolute Legal Funding
Rembrandt Litigation Funding
Pinsent Masons
Global Recovery Services
Lime Finance
LexShares
Taurus Capital Finance Group
Christopher Consulting
39 Essex Chambers
Kingsley Napley
Parabellum Capital
Curiam Capital
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Litigation Funding and Expenses market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Litigation Funding and Expenses market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Litigation Funding and Expenses players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Litigation Funding and Expenses with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Litigation Funding and Expenses submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Segment by Type
2.2.1 Conditional Fee Agreements (CFAs)
2.2.2 Conditional Fee Agreements (CFAs)
2.2.3 After the Event (ATE) Insurance
2.2.4 Third Party Funding
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Litigation Funding and Expenses Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial Litigation Practice
2.4.2 Civil Fraud Work
2.4.3 Contentious Trust Litigation
2.4.4 Financial Services Disputes
2.4.5 Maritime Disputes
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses by Players
3.1 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Litigation Funding and Expenses by Regions
4.1 Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Litigation Funding and Expenses by Countries
7.2 Europe Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Litigation Funding and Expenses by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Forecast
10.1 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 IMF Bentham
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered
11.1.3 IMF Bentham Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 IMF Bentham News
11.2 Counselor Capital
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered
11.2.3 Counselor Capital Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Counselor Capital News
11.3 Apex Litigation Finance
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered
11.3.3 Apex Litigation Finance Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Apex Litigation Finance News
11.4 Woodsford Litigation Funding
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered
11.4.3 Woodsford Litigation Funding Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Woodsford Litigation Funding News
11.5 Burford Capital
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered
11.5.3 Burford Capital Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Burford Capital News
11.6 The Judge
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered
11.6.3 The Judge Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 The Judge News
11.7 QLP Legal
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered
11.7.3 QLP Legal Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 QLP Legal News
11.8 Harbour Litigation Funding
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered
11.8.3 Harbour Litigation Funding Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Harbour Litigation Funding News
11.9 Absolute Legal Funding
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered
11.9.3 Absolute Legal Funding Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Absolute Legal Funding News
11.10 Rembrandt Litigation Funding
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered
11.10.3 Rembrandt Litigation Funding Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Rembrandt Litigation Funding News
11.11 Pinsent Masons
11.12 Global Recovery Services
11.13 Lime Finance
11.14 LexShares
11.15 Taurus Capital Finance Group
11.16 Christopher Consulting
11.17 39 Essex Chambers
11.18 Kingsley Napley
11.19 Parabellum Capital
11.20 Curiam Capital
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
