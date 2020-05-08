Global Liquid Eggs Market to Register Growth in Incremental Opportunity during the Forecast Period

Market Outlook for Liquid Eggs Market:

Liquid eggs are manufactured with an aim to reduce and simplify the production steps or the preparation of foods wherein the egg is used as an ingredient. Basically, liquid egg is produced by releasing the inner liquid content of the eggs such as the egg yolk and egg albumin and pasteurizing and packaging the content. The liquid egg is often separated as it is a mixture of albumin and yolk and often blended together according to the industrial requirements. The separated inner content is separately pasteurized. Functionally, liquid eggs are similar to shell eggs. The liquid egg is sold in the frozen/chilled format. The liquid eggs have a short shelf and must be used before the expiration dates of the product. The liquid eggs basically target the consumers who are bridled with short-time due to fast and changing lifestyles.

What’s cracking the liquid eggs market?

Liquid eggs address the consumer issues of separation of egg yolks from egg whites and also save the hassle of cracking the eggs open. Also, different packaging formats of liquid egg allow the consumers to buy only the necessary amount while saving wastage. The liquid eggs market was also born in a bid to develop user-friendly packaging formats for eggs as monitoring the handling, storage and transportation of eggs is difficult. Hence, egg manufacturers and transportation services have also benefited greatly through the development of liquid eggs as liquid eggs have reduced the egg wastage caused in the egg industry due to breakage. The macro environment of the liquid eggs market is governed by the eggs market and with the upsurge in the demand for eggs, the growth in the liquid eggs market is evident.

This is especially the case with Asia Pacific region where egg demand is booming due to rapid industrialization and growing middle-class population. On the downside, processors have significantly upped the prices of the liquid eggs due to high processing costs. The prices for white liquid eggs have almost doubled in the past year. These changes in the retail scenario have consequently yanked the eggs destined for liquid egg processing towards the table eggs market. Also, the price gap between conventional liquid eggs and cage-free liquid eggs have culminated in a reduced demand for the cage-free liquid eggs.

Global Liquid Eggs Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of source, the liquid eggs market is segmented into-

Cage-free

Conventional

On the basis of product, the liquid eggs market is segmented into-

Egg White

Egg yolk

Whole Egg

Egg Blends

On the basis of type, the liquid eggs market is segmented into-

Frozen

Refrigerated

On the basis of end use, the liquid eggs market is segmented into-

Foodservice

Household

Industrial

Food Industry

Prepared food & snacks

Convenience food

Bakery

Frozen desserts

Sauces & spreads

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Dietary supplements

Animal Feed & Pet food

Others

On the basis of sales channel, the liquid eggs market is segmented into-

Direct

Indirect

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Food & Drink Specialty Stores

Traditional Groceries

Online Retailers

On the basis of packaging, the liquid eggs market is segmented into-

Plastic pouches

Carton boxes

Plastic containers

PET Bottles

Bulk containers

Global Liquid Eggs Market: Examples of some of the market participants in the global liquid eggs market identified across the value chain include Nature-Egg LLP, Cargill, Incorporated., Sparboe Farms, Inc., Nest Fresh Eggs Inc., Ready Egg Products Ltd, Bumble Hole Foods Limited, Omega Food BV, Global Food Group BV, NewburgEgg Corp., SKM Universal Marketing Company India Limited, D Wise Ltd., Henryson Foods International Limited, Vanderpol’s Eggs Ltd., Noble Foods Ltd and The Kraft Heinz Company amongst others.