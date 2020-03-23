Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Market: Key Players, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2026 | Orbis Research

Report of Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Report of Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Market is providing the summarized study of several factors encouraging the growth of the market such as manufacturers, market size, type, regions and numerous applications. By using the report consumer can recognize the several dynamics that impact and govern the market. For any product, there are several companies playing their role in the market, some new, some established and some are planning to arrive in the Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Market. The report provides the complete study of the Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Market considering the approaches used by industrialists. There are some specific strategies used to safeguard their space in market and enduring the growth of business are the factors covered in the report. The report is describing the several types of Liquid-crystal Polymer Industry. Factors that are encouraging the growth of specific type of product category and factors that are motivating the status of the market. A comprehensive study of the Liquid-crystal Polymer Market is done to recognize the several applications of the features of products and usage. Report is providing the detailed study of the facts and figures, as readers are searching for the scope in market growth related to the category of the product. A report is also covering the details on market acquisitions, mergers and significant trends are influencing the growth of the market in the coming years.

Report of Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Market is providing a thorough study of several factors that are responsible for market growth and factors that can play a major role in the growth of the market in the forecast period. The report of Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Industry is delivering the detailed study on the basis of market revenue share, price and production occurred. The Liquid-crystal Polymer Market report provides the summary of the segmentation on the basis of region, considering the details of revenue and production pertaining to market.

The in-depth report on Liquid-crystal Polymer Market by Orbis Research provides readers with an overview of the market and assists consumers to study the other significant factors impacting the Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Market.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Liquid-crystal Polymer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Liquid-crystal Polymer

1.2 Liquid-crystal Polymer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Nematic Phase

1.2.3 Smectic Phase

1.2.4 Cholesteric Phase

1.2.5 Discotic Phase

1.3 Liquid-crystal Polymer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Liquid-crystal Polymer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Liquid-crystal Polymer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Liquid-crystal Polymer Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Liquid-crystal Polymer Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Liquid-crystal Polymer Production

3.4.1 North America Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Liquid-crystal Polymer Production

3.5.1 Europe Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Liquid-crystal Polymer Production

3.6.1 China Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Liquid-crystal Polymer Production

3.7.1 Japan Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Liquid-crystal Polymer Production

3.8.1 South Korea Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Liquid-crystal Polymer Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Liquid-crystal Polymer Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Liquid-crystal Polymer Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Liquid-crystal Polymer Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Liquid-crystal Polymer Business

7.1 Polyplastics

7.1.1 Polyplastics Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Polyplastics Liquid-crystal Polymer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Polyplastics Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Polyplastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Celanese Corporation

7.2.1 Celanese Corporation Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Celanese Corporation Liquid-crystal Polymer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Celanese Corporation Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Celanese Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sumitomo Chemical

7.3.1 Sumitomo Chemical Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Sumitomo Chemical Liquid-crystal Polymer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sumitomo Chemical Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Sumitomo Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Solvay

7.4.1 Solvay Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Solvay Liquid-crystal Polymer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Solvay Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Toray International

7.5.1 Toray International Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Toray International Liquid-crystal Polymer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Toray International Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Toray International Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry

7.6.1 Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Liquid-crystal Polymer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Shanghai PRET Composites

7.7.1 Shanghai PRET Composites Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Shanghai PRET Composites Liquid-crystal Polymer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Shanghai PRET Composites Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Shanghai PRET Composites Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Polyone Corporation

7.8.1 Polyone Corporation Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Polyone Corporation Liquid-crystal Polymer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Polyone Corporation Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Polyone Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 SAMSUNG FINE CHEMICALS

7.9.1 SAMSUNG FINE CHEMICALS Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 SAMSUNG FINE CHEMICALS Liquid-crystal Polymer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 SAMSUNG FINE CHEMICALS Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SAMSUNG FINE CHEMICALS Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Liquid-crystal Polymer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Liquid-crystal Polymer Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Liquid-crystal Polymer

8.4 Liquid-crystal Polymer Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Liquid-crystal Polymer Distributors List

9.3 Liquid-crystal Polymer Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Liquid-crystal Polymer (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Liquid-crystal Polymer (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Liquid-crystal Polymer (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Liquid-crystal Polymer Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Liquid-crystal Polymer Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Liquid-crystal Polymer Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Liquid-crystal Polymer Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Liquid-crystal Polymer Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Liquid-crystal Polymer Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Liquid-crystal Polymer

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Liquid-crystal Polymer by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Liquid-crystal Polymer by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Liquid-crystal Polymer by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Liquid-crystal Polymer

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Liquid-crystal Polymer by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Liquid-crystal Polymer by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Liquid-crystal Polymer by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Liquid-crystal Polymer by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

