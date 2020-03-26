Global Link Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & 2025 Forecast Period

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Link Management Software Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Link Management Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Link Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Link Management tools assist marketers with two crucial tasks: increasing website credibility through backlink building and promoting brand recognition via traceable branded URL generation.
In 2018, the global Link Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
SEMrush
Bitly
RocketLink
Rebrandly
Geniuslink
Boost
PixelMe
BuzzStream
Digitalcube Tech
Pitchbox
AI Internet Solutions
XEEPP Project
Rank Ranger
Leafwire Digital
SEO Effect
FlamingoSoft
Componize
Axandra
KlickLeads
Gitt
Wulfsoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Basic( $49-199/Month)
Standard($199-499/Month)
Senior($499+/Month)
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)
Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)
Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
