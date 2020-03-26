Global Link Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & 2025 Forecast Period

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Link Management Software Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Link Management Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Link Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Link Management tools assist marketers with two crucial tasks: increasing website credibility through backlink building and promoting brand recognition via traceable branded URL generation.

In 2018, the global Link Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

SEMrush

Bitly

RocketLink

Rebrandly

Geniuslink

Boost

PixelMe

BuzzStream

Digitalcube Tech

Pitchbox

AI Internet Solutions

XEEPP Project

Rank Ranger

Leafwire Digital

SEO Effect

FlamingoSoft

Componize

Axandra

KlickLeads

Gitt

Wulfsoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Basic( $49-199/Month)

Standard($199-499/Month)

Senior($499+/Month)

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

