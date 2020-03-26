Global Life Vests Market 2020-2025 : Complete Analysis Of Price, Gross, Revenue(Mn), Product Image, Specifications, And Companies Profiles

Description

Snapshot

Life Vests are jackets of buoyant or inflatable construction, for supporting the wearer in deep water and preventing drowning. Life Vests are essential piece of gear for boating, fishing, and various water sports. It’s designed to keep the wearer’s head above the water, either in a vertical of face-up position depending on the type.

The global Life Vests market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Life Vests by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Foam Vests

Inflatable Vests

Hybrid Vests

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

Survitec

The Coleman Company

Hansen Protection

Draeger

Johnson Outdoors

Kent Sporting Goods

LALIZAS

Mustang Survival

O’Neill

International Safety Products

SECUMAR

SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.

Dongtai Jianghai

Stormy Lifejackets

Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment

MW Watersports

SeaSafe Systems

Ningbo Zhenhua Electrical Equipment

Aqua Life

Eyson

Xiamen Shenshou Science and Technology

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Adults

Kids

Animals

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Life Vests Industry

Figure Life Vests Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Life Vests

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Life Vests

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Life Vests

Table Global Life Vests Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Life Vests Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Foam Vests

Table Major Company List of Foam Vests

3.1.2 Inflatable Vests

Table Major Company List of Inflatable Vests

3.1.3 Hybrid Vests

Table Major Company List of Hybrid Vests

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Life Vests Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Life Vests Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Life Vests Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Life Vests Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Life Vests Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Life Vests Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Profile

Table VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Overview List

4.1.2 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Products & Services

4.1.3 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of VIKING Life-Saving Equipment (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Survitec (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Survitec Profile

Table Survitec Overview List

4.2.2 Survitec Products & Services

4.2.3 Survitec Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Survitec (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 The Coleman Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 The Coleman Company Profile

Table The Coleman Company Overview List

4.3.2 The Coleman Company Products & Services

4.3.3 The Coleman Company Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of The Coleman Company (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Hansen Protection (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Hansen Protection Profile

Table Hansen Protection Overview List

4.4.2 Hansen Protection Products & Services

4.4.3 Hansen Protection Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hansen Protection (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Draeger (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Draeger Profile

Table Draeger Overview List

4.5.2 Draeger Products & Services

4.5.3 Draeger Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Draeger (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Johnson Outdoors (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Johnson Outdoors Profile

Table Johnson Outdoors Overview List

4.6.2 Johnson Outdoors Products & Services

4.6.3 Johnson Outdoors Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Johnson Outdoors (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Kent Sporting Goods (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Kent Sporting Goods Profile

Table Kent Sporting Goods Overview List

4.7.2 Kent Sporting Goods Products & Services

4.7.3 Kent Sporting Goods Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kent Sporting Goods (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 LALIZAS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 LALIZAS Profile

Table LALIZAS Overview List

4.8.2 LALIZAS Products & Services

4.8.3 LALIZAS Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LALIZAS (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Mustang Survival (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Mustang Survival Profile

Table Mustang Survival Overview List

4.9.2 Mustang Survival Products & Services

4.9.3 Mustang Survival Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mustang Survival (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 O’Neill (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 O’Neill Profile

Table O’Neill Overview List

4.10.2 O’Neill Products & Services

4.10.3 O’Neill Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of O’Neill (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 International Safety Products (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 International Safety Products Profile

Table International Safety Products Overview List

4.11.2 International Safety Products Products & Services

4.11.3 International Safety Products Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of International Safety Products (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 SECUMAR (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 SECUMAR Profile

Table SECUMAR Overview List

4.12.2 SECUMAR Products & Services

4.12.3 SECUMAR Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SECUMAR (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Profile

Table SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Overview List

4.13.2 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Products & Services

4.13.3 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Dongtai Jianghai (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Dongtai Jianghai Profile

Table Dongtai Jianghai Overview List

4.14.2 Dongtai Jianghai Products & Services

4.14.3 Dongtai Jianghai Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dongtai Jianghai (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Stormy Lifejackets (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Stormy Lifejackets Profile

Table Stormy Lifejackets Overview List

4.15.2 Stormy Lifejackets Products & Services

4.15.3 Stormy Lifejackets Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Stormy Lifejackets (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Profile

Table Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Overview List

4.16.2 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Products & Services

4.16.3 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 MW Watersports (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 MW Watersports Profile

Table MW Watersports Overview List

4.17.2 MW Watersports Products & Services

4.17.3 MW Watersports Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of MW Watersports (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 SeaSafe Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 SeaSafe Systems Profile

Table SeaSafe Systems Overview List

4.18.2 SeaSafe Systems Products & Services

4.18.3 SeaSafe Systems Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SeaSafe Systems (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Ningbo Zhenhua Electrical Equipment (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Ningbo Zhenhua Electrical Equipment Profile

Table Ningbo Zhenhua Electrical Equipment Overview List

4.19.2 Ningbo Zhenhua Electrical Equipment Products & Services

4.19.3 Ningbo Zhenhua Electrical Equipment Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ningbo Zhenhua Electrical Equipment (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Aqua Life (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Aqua Life Profile

Table Aqua Life Overview List

4.20.2 Aqua Life Products & Services

4.20.3 Aqua Life Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Aqua Life (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Eyson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Eyson Profile

Table Eyson Overview List

4.21.2 Eyson Products & Services

4.21.3 Eyson Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Eyson (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 Xiamen Shenshou Science and Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 Xiamen Shenshou Science and Technology Profile

Table Xiamen Shenshou Science and Technology Overview List

4.22.2 Xiamen Shenshou Science and Technology Products & Services

4.22.3 Xiamen Shenshou Science and Technology Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Xiamen Shenshou Science and Technology (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Life Vests Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Life Vests Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Life Vests Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Life Vests Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Life Vests Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Life Vests Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Life Vests Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Life Vests Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Life Vests MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Life Vests Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Life Vests Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Adults

Figure Life Vests Demand in Adults, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Life Vests Demand in Adults, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Kids

Figure Life Vests Demand in Kids, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Life Vests Demand in Kids, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Animals

Figure Life Vests Demand in Animals, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Life Vests Demand in Animals, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Life Vests Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Life Vests Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Life Vests Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Life Vests Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Life Vests Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Life Vests Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Life Vests Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Life Vests Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Life Vests Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Life Vests Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Life Vests Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Life Vests Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Life Vests Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Life Vests Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Life Vests Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Life Vests Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Life Vests Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Life Vests Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Life Vests Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Life Vests Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Life Vests Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Life Vests Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Life Vests Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Life Vests Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Life Vests Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Life Vests Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Life Vests Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Life Vests Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Life Vests Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Life Vests Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Life Vests Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Life Vests Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Life Vests Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Life Vests Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

