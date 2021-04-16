Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in LegalTech Artificial Intelligence business, shared in Chapter 3.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3321721

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Lawyers

Clients

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Document Management System

Practice and Case Management

Contract Management

IP-Management

Legal Research

Legal Analytics

Cyber Security

Predictive Technology

Compliance

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Blue J Legal

Casetext Inc.

Catalyst Repository Systems

eBREVIA

Everlaw

FiscalNote

Judicata

Justia

Knomos Knowledge Management Inc.

Lawgeex

Legal Robot Inc.

LEVERTON

LexMachina

Loom Analytics

Luminance Technologies Ltd.

Ravel Law

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-legaltech-artificial-intelligence-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Segment by Type

2.2.1 Lawyers

2.2.2 Clients

2.3 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Segment by Application

2.4.1 Document Management System

2.4.2 Practice and Case Management

2.4.3 Contract Management

2.4.4 IP-Management

2.4.5 Legal Research

2.4.6 Legal Analytics

2.4.7 Cyber Security

2.4.8 Predictive Technology

2.4.9 Compliance

2.5 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence by Players

3.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence by Regions

4.1 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe LegalTech Artificial Intelligence by Countries

7.2 Europe LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa LegalTech Artificial Intelligence by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Forecast

10.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Forecast by Type

10.8 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Blue J Legal

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Offered

11.1.3 Blue J Legal LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Blue J Legal News

11.2 Casetext Inc.

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Offered

11.2.3 Casetext Inc. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Casetext Inc. News

11.3 Catalyst Repository Systems

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Offered

11.3.3 Catalyst Repository Systems LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Catalyst Repository Systems News

11.4 eBREVIA

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Offered

11.4.3 eBREVIA LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 eBREVIA News

11.5 Everlaw

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Offered

11.5.3 Everlaw LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Everlaw News

11.6 FiscalNote

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Offered

11.6.3 FiscalNote LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 FiscalNote News

11.7 Judicata

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Offered

11.7.3 Judicata LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Judicata News

11.8 Justia

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Offered

11.8.3 Justia LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Justia News

11.9 Knomos Knowledge Management Inc.

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Offered

11.9.3 Knomos Knowledge Management Inc. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Knomos Knowledge Management Inc. News

11.10 Lawgeex

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Offered

11.10.3 Lawgeex LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Lawgeex News

11.11 Legal Robot Inc.

11.12 LEVERTON

11.13 LexMachina

11.14 Loom Analytics

11.15 Luminance Technologies Ltd.

11.16 Ravel Law

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3321721

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155