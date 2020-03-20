Global Legal Marijuana 2020 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2026

Legal Marijuana Market 2020-2028

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Legal Marijuana Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Legal Marijuana Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Marijuana, one of the premium variants of cannabis, is used for recreational (psychoactive drugs) and medicinal purposes. It contains a maximum 30% of cannabinoids (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is a major psychoactive element.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Legal Marijuana market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Medicine Man,

Canopy Growth

Aphria

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

mCig Inc, and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Legal Marijuana.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Legal Marijuana is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global Legal Marijuana Market is segmented into Indoor, Greenhouse and other

Based on application, the Legal Marijuana Market is segmented into Recreational, Medical, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Legal Marijuana in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Legal Marijuana Market Manufacturers

Legal Marijuana Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Legal Marijuana Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

