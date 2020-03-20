Global Legal Billing Software Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

This report focuses on the global Legal Billing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Legal Billing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Legal Billing Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Clio

FreshBooks

Time59

CaseFox

SlickPie

TimeSolv

Sage

MyCase

Aderant

LexisNexis

Tabs3

Intapp Time

ProLaw

Tikit

Coyote Analytics

SimpleLegal

Rocket Matter

AbacusLaw

Orion

PerfectLaw

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Law Firms & Attorneys

Court

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Legal Billing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Legal Billing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Legal Billing Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Legal Billing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Legal Billing Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Law Firms & Attorneys

1.5.3 Court

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Legal Billing Software Market Size

2.2 Legal Billing Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Legal Billing Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Legal Billing Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Legal Billing Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Legal Billing Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Legal Billing Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Legal Billing Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Legal Billing Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Legal Billing Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Legal Billing Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Legal Billing Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Legal Billing Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Legal Billing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Legal Billing Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Legal Billing Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Legal Billing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Legal Billing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Legal Billing Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Legal Billing Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Legal Billing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Legal Billing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Legal Billing Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Legal Billing Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Legal Billing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Legal Billing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Legal Billing Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Legal Billing Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Legal Billing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Legal Billing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Legal Billing Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Legal Billing Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Legal Billing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Legal Billing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Legal Billing Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Legal Billing Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Legal Billing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Legal Billing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Legal Billing Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Legal Billing Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Legal Billing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Clio

12.1.1 Clio Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction

12.1.4 Clio Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Clio Recent Development

12.2 FreshBooks

12.2.1 FreshBooks Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction

12.2.4 FreshBooks Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 FreshBooks Recent Development

12.3 Time59

12.3.1 Time5Chapter Nine: Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction

12.3.4 Time5Chapter Nine: Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Time5Chapter Nine: Recent Development

12.4 CaseFox

12.4.1 CaseFox Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction

12.4.4 CaseFox Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 CaseFox Recent Development

12.5 SlickPie

12.5.1 SlickPie Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction

12.5.4 SlickPie Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 SlickPie Recent Development

12.6 TimeSolv

12.6.1 TimeSolv Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction

12.6.4 TimeSolv Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 TimeSolv Recent Development

12.7 Sage

12.7.1 Sage Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction

12.7.4 Sage Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Sage Recent Development

12.8 MyCase

12.8.1 MyCase Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction

12.8.4 MyCase Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 MyCase Recent Development

12.9 Aderant

12.9.1 Aderant Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction

12.9.4 Aderant Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Aderant Recent Development

12.10 LexisNexis

12.10.1 LexisNexis Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction

12.10.4 LexisNexis Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 LexisNexis Recent Development

12.11 Aderant

12.12 Tabs3

12.13 Intapp Time

12.14 ProLaw

12.15 Tikit

12.16 Coyote Analytics

12.17 SimpleLegal

12.18 Rocket Matter

12.19 AbacusLaw

12.20 Orion

12.21 PerfectLaw

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

