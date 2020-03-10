Global Leather Floor Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Description

The global Leather Floor market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and Research analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Leather Floor from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Leather Floor market.

Leading players of Leather Floor including:

Armstrong

Forbo

Mohawk

Shaw Industries

Congoleum Corporation

Gerflor

Interface Incorporation

James Halstead Plc

The Dixie Group

Toli Corporation

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Genuine Leather

Artificial Leather

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Leather Floor Market Overview

1.1 Leather Floor Definition

1.2 Global Leather Floor Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global Leather Floor Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global Leather Floor Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global Leather Floor Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global Leather Floor Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 Leather Floor Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 Leather Floor Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Leather Floor Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global Leather Floor Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global Leather Floor Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Leather Floor Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Leather Floor Market by Type

3.1.1 Genuine Leather

3.1.2 Artificial Leather

3.2 Global Leather Floor Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Leather Floor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Leather Floor Average Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.5 Leading Players of Leather Floor by Type in 2017

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Leather Floor Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Leather Floor Market by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Leather Floor Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Leather Floor by Application in 2017

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Leather Floor Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Leather Floor Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Leather Floor Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Leather Floor by Sales Channel in 2017

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Leather Floor Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Leather Floor Market Size and CAGR by Region (2013-2028)

6.2 Global Leather Floor Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.3 Global Leather Floor Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Leather Floor Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Leather Floor Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Leather Floor Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Leather Floor Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Leather Floor Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Leather Floor Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Leather Floor Market Share by Type in 2017

6.7.3 South America Leather Floor Market Share by Application in 2017

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.7.7 Chile

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Leather Floor Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Leather Floor Market Share by Application

6.8.4 Egypt

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.8.7 Nigeria

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Leather Floor Players

7.1 Armstrong

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Forbo

7.3 Mohawk

7.4 Shaw Industries

7.5 Congoleum Corporation

7.6 Gerflor

7.7 Interface Incorporation

7.8 James Halstead Plc

7.9 The Dixie Group

7.10 Toli Corporation

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Leather Floor

8.1 Industrial Chain of Leather Floor

8.2 Upstream of Leather Floor

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Leather Floor

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Leather Floor

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Leather Floor

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Leather Floor (2018-2028)

9.1 Global Leather Floor Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2018-2028)

9.2 Global Leather Floor Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2018-2028)

9.3 Global Leather Floor Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2018-2028)

9.4 Global Leather Floor Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2018-2028)

9.5 Global Leather Floor Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2018-2028)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

