Global Lead Acid Battery Market: Technological Improvements Steering Growth During 2019-2027

Lead acid batteries are one of the predominantly used batteries in automobiles such as passenger cars, commercial cars and motorcycles. The rapid urbanization and industrialization trend in various developing countries across the globe is one among the chief drivers of lead acid battery market. Increasing requirement of uninterrupted power supply in industries, corporate offices, hospitals, research institutions, educational institutes and houses further add to demand of these batteries. Implementation of smart grid projects, deployment of vehicle charging infrastructure, increasing usage of hybrid and electric vehicles, increasing installation of renewable energy systems and increasing span of telecom towers are some of the underlying demand drivers for lead acid battery across the globe.

Lead is an essential raw material used in the manufacturing of lead acid batteries. The lead prices account for approximately 49% of the overall cost of the lead acid batteries produced. Any fluctuations in the lead prices affect the overall profitability of lead acid battery manufacturers. Environmental protection agency (EPA) has published new lead emissions standards under the National ambient air quality standards (NAAQS) in November 2008. The new standards impose restrictions on lead emissionsfrom 1.5 mg per cubic meter to 0.15 mg per cubic meter.

The report profiles the key strategies and financial outlook of Johnson Controls INC, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corporation and Enersys. The market is highly fragmented with the existence of small players along with the big players. In coming years, due to high production of automotive and need of reliable power APAC is expected to continue its dominance in the global market.

