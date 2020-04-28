LARGE-JOINT RECONSTRUCTIVE IMPLANTS MARKET 2020-2026 BOOMING GLOBALLY || LEADING PLAYERS – HEARMEC CO., LTD., IHC HYTECH B.V., LIFE HEALTHCARE, HYPERBARIC SAC

Global Large-Joint Reconstructive Implants Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in the amount of minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Major competitors currently present in the market are Zimmer Biomet; Smith & Nephew; DJO Global; Medtronic; DePuy Synthes; Stryker; NuVasive, Inc.; Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC; Wright Medical Group N.V.; Groupe FH ORTHO communication; Bioimpianti; Exactech, Inc.; Limacorporate S.p.a.; Colfax Corporation and SAMO SpA.

Market Definition: Global Large-Joint Reconstructive Implants Market

Large-joint reconstructive implants can be termed as the procedure of repairing the damaged joints of the human body by introducing an implant and reconstructing the structure of the joints that have been damaged. Arthritis and various other orthopedic conditions affect the working and functioning of the joints and damage the structural integrity. Growing prevalence of these conditions has caused the need for innovative and effective treatment procedures.

Large-Joint Reconstructive Implants Market Drivers:

Innovations and advancements in technological offerings and surgical technology used for the treatment; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Growing prevalence of geriatric population that has seen a rise in various orthopedic conditions is one of the major factors driving the market growth

Large-Joint Reconstructive Implants Market Restraint:

Lack of technically skilled professionals and surgeons required for the proper treatment and complete procedure of reconstructive implants is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Large-Joint Reconstructive Implants Market:

In November 2018, Colfax Corporation announced that they had agreed to acquire DJO Global for USD 3.15 billion. This acquisition will help Colfax in establishing enhanced orthopedic solutions and devices for the patients.

In April 2016, Stryker announced that they had acquired Stanmore Implants Worldwide Limited for 35.6 million pounds. This acquisition will help provide Stryker with advanced technology for orthopedic oncology and the subsequent procedures.

Large-Joint Reconstructive Implants Market : Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Key benefits of buying the Large-Joint Reconstructive Implants Market Report:

