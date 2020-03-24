Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market, Industry Size, Analysis, Trends, Growth Opportunity, Product, Company, Region and Forecast Report 2025

The Report takes stock of the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Land mobile radio system (LMRS), also called public land mobile radio or private land mobile radio, is a wireless communications system intended for use by terrestrial users in vehicles (mobiles) or on foot (portables).

Land mobile radio (LMR) systems are independent or connected wireless communication systems. Although primarily designed for military purposes, these systems are also used in fire and police departments, emergency services, and other first responder organizations, in addition to companies that possess a vast fleet of vehicles or an expansive network field staff. The expansion of LTE networks has driven the demand for LTE-integrated LMR systems, thereby spurring the overall LMR systems market. Moreover, the growing importance of efficient mission-critical operations has driven the demand for advanced LMR systems.

In 2018, the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Airbus DS Communications (USA)

Cobham AvComm (UK)

DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark)

EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (USA)

ETELM (France)

Harris Corporation (USA)

Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China)

ICOM America Inc. (USA)

JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (USA)

Midland Radio Corporation (USA)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Raytheon Company (USA)

RELM Wireless Corporation (USA)

Sepura Plc (UK)

PowerTrunk Inc. (USA)

Simoco (UK)

Tait Ltd. (New Zealand)

Thales Defense & Security, Inc. (USA)

Vertex Standard LMR, Inc. (Japan)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hand Portable

Mobile (Vehicular)

Market segment by Application, split into

Military

Commercial

Construction

Transportation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hand Portable

1.4.3 Mobile (Vehicular)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Military

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Transportation

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size

2.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Key Players in China

7.3 China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Type

7.4 China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Key Players in India

10.3 India Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Type

10.4 India Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Airbus DS Communications (USA)

12.1.1 Airbus DS Communications (USA) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction

12.1.4 Airbus DS Communications (USA) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Airbus DS Communications (USA) Recent Development

12.2 Cobham AvComm (UK)

12.2.1 Cobham AvComm (UK) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Cobham AvComm (UK) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cobham AvComm (UK) Recent Development

12.3 DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark)

12.3.1 DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction

12.3.4 DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark) Recent Development

12.4 EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (USA)

12.4.1 EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (USA) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction

12.4.4 EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (USA) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (USA) Recent Development

12.5 ETELM (France)

12.5.1 ETELM (France) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction

12.5.4 ETELM (France) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 ETELM (France) Recent Development

12.6 Harris Corporation (USA)

12.6.1 Harris Corporation (USA) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction

12.6.4 Harris Corporation (USA) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Harris Corporation (USA) Recent Development

12.7 Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China)

12.7.1 Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction

12.7.4 Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China) Recent Development

12.8 ICOM America Inc. (USA)

12.8.1 ICOM America Inc. (USA) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction

12.8.4 ICOM America Inc. (USA) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 ICOM America Inc. (USA) Recent Development

12.9 JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (USA)

12.9.1 JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (USA) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction

12.9.4 JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (USA) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (USA) Recent Development

12.10 Midland Radio Corporation (USA)

12.10.1 Midland Radio Corporation (USA) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction

12.10.4 Midland Radio Corporation (USA) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Midland Radio Corporation (USA) Recent Development

12.11 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (USA)

12.12 Nokia Networks (Finland)

12.13 Raytheon Company (USA)

12.14 RELM Wireless Corporation (USA)

12.15 Sepura Plc (UK)

12.16 PowerTrunk Inc. (USA)

12.17 Simoco (UK)

12.18 Tait Ltd. (New Zealand)

12.19 Thales Defense & Security, Inc. (USA)

12.20 Vertex Standard LMR, Inc. (Japan)

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

