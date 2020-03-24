Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market, Industry Size, Analysis, Trends, Growth Opportunity, Product, Company, Region and Forecast Report 2025

The Report takes stock of the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Land mobile radio system (LMRS), also called public land mobile radio or private land mobile radio, is a wireless communications system intended for use by terrestrial users in vehicles (mobiles) or on foot (portables).
Land mobile radio (LMR) systems are independent or connected wireless communication systems. Although primarily designed for military purposes, these systems are also used in fire and police departments, emergency services, and other first responder organizations, in addition to companies that possess a vast fleet of vehicles or an expansive network field staff. The expansion of LTE networks has driven the demand for LTE-integrated LMR systems, thereby spurring the overall LMR systems market. Moreover, the growing importance of efficient mission-critical operations has driven the demand for advanced LMR systems.
In 2018, the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Airbus DS Communications (USA)
Cobham AvComm (UK)
DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark)
EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (USA)
ETELM (France)
Harris Corporation (USA)
Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China)
ICOM America Inc. (USA)
JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (USA)
Midland Radio Corporation (USA)
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Nokia Networks (Finland)
Raytheon Company (USA)
RELM Wireless Corporation (USA)
Sepura Plc (UK)
PowerTrunk Inc. (USA)
Simoco (UK)
Tait Ltd. (New Zealand)
Thales Defense & Security, Inc. (USA)
Vertex Standard LMR, Inc. (Japan)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hand Portable
Mobile (Vehicular)
Market segment by Application, split into
Military
Commercial
Construction
Transportation
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hand Portable
1.4.3 Mobile (Vehicular)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Military
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Construction
1.5.5 Transportation
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size
2.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Key Players in China
7.3 China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Type
7.4 China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Key Players in India
10.3 India Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Type
10.4 India Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Airbus DS Communications (USA)
12.1.1 Airbus DS Communications (USA) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction
12.1.4 Airbus DS Communications (USA) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Airbus DS Communications (USA) Recent Development
12.2 Cobham AvComm (UK)
12.2.1 Cobham AvComm (UK) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction
12.2.4 Cobham AvComm (UK) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Cobham AvComm (UK) Recent Development
12.3 DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark)
12.3.1 DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction
12.3.4 DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark) Recent Development
12.4 EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (USA)
12.4.1 EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (USA) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction
12.4.4 EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (USA) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (USA) Recent Development
12.5 ETELM (France)
12.5.1 ETELM (France) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction
12.5.4 ETELM (France) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 ETELM (France) Recent Development
12.6 Harris Corporation (USA)
12.6.1 Harris Corporation (USA) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction
12.6.4 Harris Corporation (USA) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Harris Corporation (USA) Recent Development
12.7 Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China)
12.7.1 Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction
12.7.4 Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China) Recent Development
12.8 ICOM America Inc. (USA)
12.8.1 ICOM America Inc. (USA) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction
12.8.4 ICOM America Inc. (USA) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 ICOM America Inc. (USA) Recent Development
12.9 JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (USA)
12.9.1 JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (USA) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction
12.9.4 JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (USA) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (USA) Recent Development
12.10 Midland Radio Corporation (USA)
12.10.1 Midland Radio Corporation (USA) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Introduction
12.10.4 Midland Radio Corporation (USA) Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Midland Radio Corporation (USA) Recent Development
12.11 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (USA)
12.12 Nokia Networks (Finland)
12.13 Raytheon Company (USA)
12.14 RELM Wireless Corporation (USA)
12.15 Sepura Plc (UK)
12.16 PowerTrunk Inc. (USA)
12.17 Simoco (UK)
12.18 Tait Ltd. (New Zealand)
12.19 Thales Defense & Security, Inc. (USA)
12.20 Vertex Standard LMR, Inc. (Japan)
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
