Global Knife Sharpener Market 2020: Demand, Key Driven Factors, Market Scenario, Top Manufacturers Analysis Overview 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Knife Sharpener market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 796.4 million by 2025, from $ 693.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Knife Sharpener business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Knife Sharpener market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Knife Sharpener value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Electric type
Manual type
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential
Restaurant
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Zwilling
McGowan
Chef’s Choice
Smith’s
WorkSharp
Presto
DMT
Lansky
Spyderco
TAIDEA
Accusharp
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Knife Sharpener consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Knife Sharpener market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Knife Sharpener manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Knife Sharpener with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Knife Sharpener submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Knife Sharpener Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Knife Sharpener Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Knife Sharpener Segment by Type
2.2.1 Electric type
2.2.2 Manual type
2.3 Knife Sharpener Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Knife Sharpener Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Knife Sharpener Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Knife Sharpener Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Knife Sharpener Segment by Application
2.4.1 Residential
2.4.2 Restaurant
2.4.3 Other
2.5 Knife Sharpener Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Knife Sharpener Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Knife Sharpener Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Knife Sharpener Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Knife Sharpener by Company
3.1 Global Knife Sharpener Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Knife Sharpener Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Knife Sharpener Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Knife Sharpener Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Knife Sharpener Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Knife Sharpener Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Knife Sharpener Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Knife Sharpener Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Knife Sharpener Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Knife Sharpener Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Knife Sharpener by Regions
4.1 Knife Sharpener by Regions
4.2 Americas Knife Sharpener Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Knife Sharpener Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Knife Sharpener Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Knife Sharpener Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Knife Sharpener Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Knife Sharpener Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Knife Sharpener Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Knife Sharpener Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Knife Sharpener Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Knife Sharpener Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Knife Sharpener Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Knife Sharpener Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Knife Sharpener Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Knife Sharpener Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Knife Sharpener by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Knife Sharpener Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Knife Sharpener Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Knife Sharpener Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Knife Sharpener Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Knife Sharpener by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Knife Sharpener Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Knife Sharpener Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Knife Sharpener Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Knife Sharpener Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Knife Sharpener Distributors
10.3 Knife Sharpener Customer
11 Global Knife Sharpener Market Forecast
11.1 Global Knife Sharpener Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Knife Sharpener Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Knife Sharpener Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Knife Sharpener Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Knife Sharpener Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Knife Sharpener Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Zwilling
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Knife Sharpener Product Offered
12.1.3 Zwilling Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Zwilling Latest Developments
12.2 McGowan
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Knife Sharpener Product Offered
12.2.3 McGowan Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 McGowan Latest Developments
12.3 Chef’s Choice
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Knife Sharpener Product Offered
12.3.3 Chef’s Choice Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Chef’s Choice Latest Developments
12.4 Smith’s
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Knife Sharpener Product Offered
12.4.3 Smith’s Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Smith’s Latest Developments
12.5 WorkSharp
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Knife Sharpener Product Offered
12.5.3 WorkSharp Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 WorkSharp Latest Developments
12.6 Presto
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Knife Sharpener Product Offered
12.6.3 Presto Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Presto Latest Developments
12.7 DMT
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Knife Sharpener Product Offered
12.7.3 DMT Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 DMT Latest Developments
12.8 Lansky
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Knife Sharpener Product Offered
12.8.3 Lansky Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Lansky Latest Developments
12.9 Spyderco
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Knife Sharpener Product Offered
12.9.3 Spyderco Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Spyderco Latest Developments
12.10 TAIDEA
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Knife Sharpener Product Offered
12.10.3 TAIDEA Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 TAIDEA Latest Developments
12.11 Accusharp
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Knife Sharpener Product Offered
12.11.3 Accusharp Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Accusharp Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
