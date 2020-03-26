Global Kinesiology Tape Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Demand Analysis and Forecast Reports 2025

Description

Kinesiology tape is invented by Kenzo Kase in 1979. It is a type of thin, elastic cotton tape that can stretch up to 140% of its original length. Compared with conventional tape, kinesiology tape is more elastic and less mechanism constraints.

The global Kinesiology Tape market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Kinesiology Tape by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Roll Form

Pre-cut Shape

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Kinesio Taping

SpiderTech

KT TAPE

RockTape

StrengthTape

Nitto Denko

Mueller

LP Support

Towatek Korea

Atex Medical

Healixon

K-active

TERA Medical

Kindmax

DL Medical&Health

Socko

Medsport

GSPMED

Major Medical

Raphael

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Franchised Store

On-line Shop

Sport Team

Mall & Supermarket

Clinical

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Kinesiology Tape Industry

Figure Kinesiology Tape Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Kinesiology Tape

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Kinesiology Tape

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Kinesiology Tape

Table Global Kinesiology Tape Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Kinesiology Tape Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Roll Form

Table Major Company List of Roll Form

3.1.2 Pre-cut Shape

Table Major Company List of Pre-cut Shape

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Kinesiology Tape Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Kinesiology Tape Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Kinesiology Tape Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Kinesiology Tape Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Kinesiology Tape Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Kinesiology Tape Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Kinesio Taping (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Kinesio Taping Profile

Table Kinesio Taping Overview List

4.1.2 Kinesio Taping Products & Services

4.1.3 Kinesio Taping Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kinesio Taping (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 SpiderTech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 SpiderTech Profile

Table SpiderTech Overview List

4.2.2 SpiderTech Products & Services

4.2.3 SpiderTech Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SpiderTech (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 KT TAPE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 KT TAPE Profile

Table KT TAPE Overview List

4.3.2 KT TAPE Products & Services

4.3.3 KT TAPE Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of KT TAPE (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 RockTape (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 RockTape Profile

Table RockTape Overview List

4.4.2 RockTape Products & Services

4.4.3 RockTape Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of RockTape (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 StrengthTape (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 StrengthTape Profile

Table StrengthTape Overview List

4.5.2 StrengthTape Products & Services

4.5.3 StrengthTape Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of StrengthTape (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Nitto Denko (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Nitto Denko Profile

Table Nitto Denko Overview List

4.6.2 Nitto Denko Products & Services

4.6.3 Nitto Denko Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nitto Denko (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Mueller (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Mueller Profile

Table Mueller Overview List

4.7.2 Mueller Products & Services

4.7.3 Mueller Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mueller (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 LP Support (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 LP Support Profile

Table LP Support Overview List

4.8.2 LP Support Products & Services

4.8.3 LP Support Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LP Support (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Towatek Korea (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Towatek Korea Profile

Table Towatek Korea Overview List

4.9.2 Towatek Korea Products & Services

4.9.3 Towatek Korea Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Towatek Korea (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Atex Medical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Atex Medical Profile

Table Atex Medical Overview List

4.10.2 Atex Medical Products & Services

4.10.3 Atex Medical Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Atex Medical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Healixon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Healixon Profile

Table Healixon Overview List

4.11.2 Healixon Products & Services

4.11.3 Healixon Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Healixon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 K-active (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 K-active Profile

Table K-active Overview List

4.12.2 K-active Products & Services

4.12.3 K-active Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of K-active (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 TERA Medical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 TERA Medical Profile

Table TERA Medical Overview List

4.13.2 TERA Medical Products & Services

4.13.3 TERA Medical Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of TERA Medical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Kindmax (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Kindmax Profile

Table Kindmax Overview List

4.14.2 Kindmax Products & Services

4.14.3 Kindmax Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kindmax (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 DL Medical&Health (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 DL Medical&Health Profile

Table DL Medical&Health Overview List

4.15.2 DL Medical&Health Products & Services

4.15.3 DL Medical&Health Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DL Medical&Health (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Socko (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Socko Profile

Table Socko Overview List

4.16.2 Socko Products & Services

4.16.3 Socko Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Socko (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Medsport (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Medsport Profile

Table Medsport Overview List

4.17.2 Medsport Products & Services

4.17.3 Medsport Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Medsport (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 GSPMED (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 GSPMED Profile

Table GSPMED Overview List

4.18.2 GSPMED Products & Services

4.18.3 GSPMED Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of GSPMED (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Major Medical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Major Medical Profile

Table Major Medical Overview List

4.19.2 Major Medical Products & Services

4.19.3 Major Medical Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Major Medical (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Raphael (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Raphael Profile

Table Raphael Overview List

4.20.2 Raphael Products & Services

4.20.3 Raphael Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Raphael (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Kinesiology Tape Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Kinesiology Tape Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Kinesiology Tape Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Kinesiology Tape Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Kinesiology Tape Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Kinesiology Tape Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Kinesiology Tape Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Kinesiology Tape Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Kinesiology Tape MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Kinesiology Tape Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Kinesiology Tape Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Franchised Store

Figure Kinesiology Tape Demand in Franchised Store, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Kinesiology Tape Demand in Franchised Store, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in On-line Shop

Figure Kinesiology Tape Demand in On-line Shop, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Kinesiology Tape Demand in On-line Shop, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Sport Team

Figure Kinesiology Tape Demand in Sport Team, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Kinesiology Tape Demand in Sport Team, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Mall & Supermarket

Figure Kinesiology Tape Demand in Mall & Supermarket, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Kinesiology Tape Demand in Mall & Supermarket, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Clinical

Figure Kinesiology Tape Demand in Clinical, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Kinesiology Tape Demand in Clinical, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.6 Demand in Others

Figure Kinesiology Tape Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Kinesiology Tape Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Kinesiology Tape Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Kinesiology Tape Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Kinesiology Tape Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Kinesiology Tape Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Kinesiology Tape Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Kinesiology Tape Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Kinesiology Tape Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Kinesiology Tape Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Kinesiology Tape Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Kinesiology Tape Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Kinesiology Tape Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Kinesiology Tape Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Kinesiology Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Kinesiology Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Kinesiology Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Kinesiology Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Kinesiology Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Kinesiology Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Kinesiology Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Kinesiology Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Kinesiology Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Kinesiology Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Kinesiology Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Kinesiology Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Kinesiology Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Kinesiology Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Kinesiology Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Kinesiology Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Kinesiology Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Kinesiology Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Kinesiology Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Kinesiology Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Kinesiology Tape Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Kinesiology Tape Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

