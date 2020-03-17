Global IT Operations Analytics Market Will Experience A Terrific Growth | Noticeable Players are Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Splunk, SAP, Oracle

To win the competition in the global market place, choosing this global IT Operations Analytics market research report is imperative. Businesses can acquire knowledge about complete background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. This IT Operations Analytics market report takes into account different segments of the market analysis that today’s business insist. Clients get familiarity with a nice combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology while using this IT Operations Analytics report for the business growth. The market drivers and restraints have been explained here using SWOT analysis.

According to the latest research, global demand for IT operations analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 38% in the forecast period. Rapid generation of significant amount of data by leading multinational companies across the globe owing to the incorporation of automation processes at several stages will be a key impetus for the market growth.

If you are involved in the IT Operations Analytics industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Application (Real-Time Log Analytics, Application Performance Management, Infrastructure Management, Network and Security Management), Technology/Tool (Visual Analytics, Machine-Based Learning, Predictive Analytics, User Behaviour Analytics, Root-Cause Analytics), Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand), Organization Size (Large enterprises, SMEs), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication Media & Entertainment, Government), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing incorporation of cloud computing networks is enhancing the market growth

Increasing digitization is a factor for the market growth

Rapid advancements in the field of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the market growth

Increased amount of IT operation and its optimization is enabling the market to grow

Key Market Competitors: IT Operations Analytics Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IT operations analytics market are IBM Corporation, Splunk Inc., SAP SE, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Sumo Logic, Nexthink, VMware Inc., Prelert Inc., AppDynamics, ExtraHop Networks, BAY DYNAMICS, Microsoft, Evolven Software, TeamQuest Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems, Zenoss Inc., Apptio Inc., BMC Software Inc., and others

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, IBM announced the acquisition of Red Hat for USD 190 per share in cash representing a total value of approximately USD 34 billion which includes all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Red Hat. The acquisition will enable several companies to securely transfer all their business applications to the cloud and will further strengthen IBM’s high value business model making it the leading hybrid cloud provider

In October 2018, Oracle acquired Data Fox which is among the leading developer of predictive intelligence as a service provider to multiple companies across the globe. It uses AI to analyse the larger business predictions. The acquisition will significantly enhance the Oracle Cloud Applications with an extensive set of data of AI derived company data level and signals. This in return, will enable the consumers to achieve much better business decisions and outcomes

To comprehend Global IT Operations Analytics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide IT Operations Analytics market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

