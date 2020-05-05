Global IT Asset Management Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

The Global IT Asset Management Market was valued at USD 1091.76 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2086.59 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Increasing implementation of technologically advanced and interconnected infrastructure has persuaded organizations across industries to adopt asset management systems that can help in managing operation technologies, to gather more important data and information.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4312467

– Expansion of interconnected IT infrastructure is driving the market growth. The technologies are becoming converged, for instance, micro data center instead of a data center, virtual machine instead of an actual desktop, cloud instead of data storage device. To improve the bottom line and plan against financial, operational and legal risks, it is necessary for companies to keep a track of all their assets from different locations.

– However, lack of skilled personnel is the factor hindering the market growth. In a report titled ‘The Future of Jobs 2018’, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said around 54% of the global workforce had to be re-skilled or up-skilled to work in disruptive and digital technologies spawning the virtual world.

Scope of the Report

IT Assets can be categorized as hardware or software to be deployed through on-premise or cloud. Their management is important because it helps a company control its assets using a systematic approach. It keeps the company informed regarding stock out/over-stocking of any assets. It is used in almost every industry like IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and Government.

Companies Mentioned:

– Dell Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– BMC Software Inc.

– HP Inc.

– ServiceNow Inc.

– Oracle Corp

– Flexera Software LLC

– Ivanti (formely LANDESK)

– Aspera Technologies Inc.

– Cherwell Software. LLC

– Broadcom (CA Technology Inc., Symantec Corporation)

– Snow Software AB

– Freshworks Inc

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/it-asset-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Key Market Trends

Cloud Deployment to Dominate the Market

– Asset management is becoming easier due ot advances in cloud. It exhibits a tremendous potential to add value and help companies reduce the cost and improve operational efficiency.

– With the introduction of SaaS applications, options for reducing total cost of ownership has dramatically increased. Cloud enables shorter implementation schedules, shift from CAPEX to OPEX and decentralized control.

– VMware CEO has pointed out three laws that will make the case for the hybrid cloud future: economics, physics and data sovereignty.

– In May 2019, Cherwell Software announced that its Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) solution Cherwell Service Management is available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver unified services and management for hybrid cloud environments. Thus companies are starting to adopt hybrid cloud for resource pooling and elastciity regarding scaling out services.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Countries in APAC region are thriving when it comes to IT asset management. For instance, Australian Government’s National Innovation & Science Agenda promotes the uptake of new ideas in innovation and science.

– Demand for systems integration services is soaring in New Zealand. Enterprises in New Zealand are relying more on systems integrators as they ramp up on efforts to modernize existing applications and move to the cloud.

– Tech Mahindra delivered three large Maximo Cloud Implementations in APAC in 2018 on IBM SaaS, Azure and AWS. The company believes that customers prefer hosted solution as the next best option to on-premise solution.

Competitive Landscape

The market for IT asset management is fragmented with many new players entering the market. This is because every industry is embracing their control and administration of IT assets to another vendor due to lack of time and resources in one’s own company.

– April 2019 – Cherwell Software announced enhancements to its Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) solution Cherwell® Service Management. The company’s new release adds features to increase the speed and ease with which IT leaders, enterprise architects, business unit leaders, and transformation agents across organizations can provide services that transform business and work experiences.

– April 2019 – Ivanti integrated Ivanti Service Manager and Ivanti Asset Manager into a single cloud-optimized management platform. Together, these solutions deliver complete asset lifecycle optimization with the workflow automation and advanced service management that empowers IT teams to bring efficient, compliant and secure service delivery to users from anywhere.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4312467

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155