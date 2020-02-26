Global IoT Insurance Market Strategic Assessment 2020: Emerging Players are Allianz, Google, Lemonade, SAP, IBM, Cisco, Oracle

Global IoT Insurance Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 324.94 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 65.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to improvement in the insurance model as well as start-ups.

Prominent Market Players: IoT Insurance Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in IoT Insurance market are as Allianz, Google, Lemonade, SAP, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, Zonoff, Accenture, LexisNexis, Capgemini, Hippo Insurance (U.S.), Lemonade Inc.(U.S.) Microsoft inc. (US). Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland). Berkshire Hathaway Inc.(US), Concirrus(UK), Genpact(US) and others.

“Product Definition”

Internet of Things (IoT) insurance has transformed the insurance industry as it allows customer with range of products offering, accessing options. It enhances the customer relationships, gets a precise understanding about their customer along with their changing needs. Thus, as results improves the insurance model and grows the demand for new technologies related to it.

Key Segmentation: IoT Insurance Market

By Type (Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Others), Application (Automotive and Transportation, Home and Commercial Buildings, Life and Health, Business and Enterprise, Consumer Electronics and Industrial Machines, Travel, Agriculture), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

There is improvement in the insurance model as well as startups is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

There is rise in adoption in both developed and developing economy is also driving the market.

There is increase in demand regarding value added services and cloud platform startups is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019 Roost announced that they will be joining the IoT Insurance Observatory member group. Roost, a leader in Home Telematics for property insurance carrier. Focus of this collaboration is to consider smart home one of the most relevant opportunities to leverage the IoT data within insurance.

In sep 2018, Munich acquired Relayr. Relayr is Internet of Things (IoT) startup whose middleware platform is geared towards helping industrial companies unlock data insights from their existing machinery and production line. This acquisition will improve insurance claim of Munich Re

