Global IoT Gateway Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

This report focuses on the global IoT Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global IoT Gateway market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Intel Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Super Micro Computer

ARM Holdings

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wired

Wireless

Market segment by Application, split into

Wearable Devices

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Building Automation

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IoT Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IoT Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT Gateway are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IoT Gateway Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Wired

1.4.3 Wireless

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IoT Gateway Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Wearable Devices

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Automotive & Transportation

1.5.5 Building Automation

1.5.6 Industrial

1.5.7 Consumer Electronics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 IoT Gateway Market Size

2.2 IoT Gateway Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IoT Gateway Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 IoT Gateway Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IoT Gateway Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global IoT Gateway Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global IoT Gateway Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global IoT Gateway Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 IoT Gateway Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IoT Gateway Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IoT Gateway Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global IoT Gateway Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global IoT Gateway Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States IoT Gateway Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 IoT Gateway Key Players in United States

5.3 United States IoT Gateway Market Size by Type

5.4 United States IoT Gateway Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe IoT Gateway Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 IoT Gateway Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe IoT Gateway Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe IoT Gateway Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China IoT Gateway Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 IoT Gateway Key Players in China

7.3 China IoT Gateway Market Size by Type

7.4 China IoT Gateway Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan IoT Gateway Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 IoT Gateway Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan IoT Gateway Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan IoT Gateway Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia IoT Gateway Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 IoT Gateway Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia IoT Gateway Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia IoT Gateway Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India IoT Gateway Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 IoT Gateway Key Players in India

10.3 India IoT Gateway Market Size by Type

10.4 India IoT Gateway Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America IoT Gateway Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 IoT Gateway Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America IoT Gateway Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America IoT Gateway Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Intel Corporation

12.1.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IoT Gateway Introduction

12.1.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in IoT Gateway Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.2.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IoT Gateway Introduction

12.2.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Revenue in IoT Gateway Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Development

12.3 NXP Semiconductors

12.3.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 IoT Gateway Introduction

12.3.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in IoT Gateway Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

12.4 Super Micro Computer

12.4.1 Super Micro Computer Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 IoT Gateway Introduction

12.4.4 Super Micro Computer Revenue in IoT Gateway Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Super Micro Computer Recent Development

12.5 ARM Holdings

12.5.1 ARM Holdings Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IoT Gateway Introduction

12.5.4 ARM Holdings Revenue in IoT Gateway Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 ARM Holdings Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

