Global Intimate Underwear Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Intimate Underwear market will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 101840 million by 2024, from US$ 68360 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Intimate Underwear business, shared in Chapter 3.

Intimate Underwear, also known as undergarment, refers to a kind of clothing that people wear close to skin or under other clothes. Intimate Underwear products can be divided into four major product segments, namely, bras, underpants, sleepwear and loungewear, Shapewear and others.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow upward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive. The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3282057

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Intimate Underwear market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

L Brands

Hanes Brands

Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

Triumph International

Wacoal

Marks & Spencer

Fast Retailing

PVH

Cosmo Lady

American Eagle (Aerie)

Gunze

Jockey International

Page Industries Ltd.

Embrygroup

Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)

Aimer

Your Sun

Lise Charmel

Rupa & Co. Limited

Debenhams

Wolf Lingerie

Bare Necessities

Hanky Panky

Tinsino

Maxwell Industries Limited

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Intimate Underwear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Bras

Underpants

Sleepwear and Homewear

Shapewear

Thermal Clothes

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Department/General Merchandise Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket

Online Sales

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-intimate-underwear-market-growth-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Intimate Underwear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Intimate Underwear market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Intimate Underwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intimate Underwear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Intimate Underwear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Intimate Underwear Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Intimate Underwear Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Intimate Underwear Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Intimate Underwear Segment by Type

2.2.1 Bras

2.2.2 Underpants

2.2.3 Sleepwear and Homewear

2.2.4 Shapewear

2.2.5 Thermal Clothes

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Intimate Underwear Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Intimate Underwear Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Intimate Underwear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Intimate Underwear Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Intimate Underwear Segment by Application

2.4.1 Department/General Merchandise Stores

2.4.2 Specialty Stores

2.4.3 Supermarket

2.4.4 Online Sales

2.5 Intimate Underwear Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Intimate Underwear Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Intimate Underwear Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Intimate Underwear Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 G

Continued….

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3282057

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155