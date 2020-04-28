INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY DEVICES MARKET 2020-2026 BOOMING GLOBALLY || LEADING PLAYERS – MICRO INTERVENTIONAL DEVICES, INC.; BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION; LIVANOVA PLC

Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.99 billion to an estimated value of USD 3.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing patient preference for minimally invasive procedures is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the interventional oncology devices market are BTG International Ltd., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Sirtex Medical, AngioDynamics, Ethicon USA, LLC., Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical Incorporated, HealthTronics, Inc., MedWaves, Inc., IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD., Trod Medical, ICECURE MEDICAL, INterface BIOmaterials B.V.

Market Definition: Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market

Oncology deals with the treatment, prevention and diagnosis of cancer. Oncologist is the physician who works in field o oncology. Biopsy, endoscopy, X-ray, CT scanning, MRI, PET scanning, ultrasound or other radiological methods are used to diagnose cancer. Interventional technology is a type of cancer care which is done with minimally invasive procedure and reduce the risk of infection, minimal complications, shorter hospital stay, lesser pain, and faster recovery time as compared to the conventional open surgeries

Segmentation: Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market

Interventional Oncology Devices Market : By Product

Embolization Devices

Ablation Devices

Support Devices

Interventional Oncology Devices Market : By Procedure

Thermal Tumor Ablation

Non-Thermal Tumor Ablation

Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy

Transcatheter Arterial Embolization/Bland Embolization

Interventional Oncology Devices Market : By Cancer

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Bone Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Interventional Oncology Devices Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Interventional Oncology Devices Market Drivers

Increasing government support for the interventional oncology is driving the market.

Technological advancement in the oncology devices.

Interventional Oncology Devices Market Restraints

Lack of professionals and skilled radiologists and oncologists is restraining the growth of this market.

Strict regulations are restraining the market.

For Detailed TOC of Interventional Oncology Device Market Report

