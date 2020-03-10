GLOBAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) MANAGED SERVICES MARKET 2020 TO REGISTER ASTONISHING GROWTH

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. Adopting such Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services business research report is becoming very essential for the businesses as it supports with the better decision making, revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and profitable business. The report includes a range of inhibitors as well as key driving forces of the market which are analysed in both qualitative and quantitative approach so that readers and users get precise information and our analysts have used a SWOT analysis and a Porter’s five forces analysis to evaluate the global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market thoroughly. This business research report offers information on production development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, market growth and other important characteristic. Statistical data mentioned in this report is symbolized with the help of graphs which simplifies the understanding of facts and figures.

Global internet of things (IoT) managed services market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.90% in the forecast period. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to regular cloud technological advancement and continuous wireless connectivity innovations.

If you are involved in the Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Service Type (Infrastructure Management Services, Security Management Services, Network Management Services, Data Management Services, Device Management Services), Vertical (Smart Manufacturing, Smart Retail, IT and Telecom, Smart Transportation, Smart Energy and Utilities, Smart Buildings, Agriculture, Healthcare, BFSI, Government and Defense, Others)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global internet of things (IoT) managed services markets are Cisco Systems, Inc., Wipro Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Tieto, Virtusa Corporation, Infosys Limited, HARMAN International., HCL Technologies Limited, Cognizant, IBM Corporation, Accenture, Dell, Oracle, Google, Honeywell International Inc, Microsoft, Happiest Minds, Akzo Nobel N.V., Clariant, among others.

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

In July 2019, IBM has announced its multi-year strategic alliance with AT&T. IBM will provide infrastructure requirement for the applications of AT&T Business. The open source platform of Red Hat will be used by AT&T Business to handle workload and apps. The improvements will make it possible for AT&T Business to serve business clients better. This alliance will help moving AT&T business application to IBM cloud.

In April 2019, Larsen & Toubro Infotech and VJTI have announced their collaboration to develop multiple disruptive innovations resolving social issues. The LTI-VJTI tie-up, with the establishment of the IIoT laboratory seeks to increase awareness and create interest in using sophisticated and emerging technologies to solve social issues. This collaboration will provide a good platform for VJTI students.

