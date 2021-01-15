Global Intelligent Process Automation Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025

A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Global Intelligent Process Automation Market” with detailed supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, threats, application, futuristic market scenario, major drivers and restraints. Table of contents, 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, graphs, tables and infographics included in the report helps understand the market size, share, trends, growth drivers and market opportunities and challenges. This market analysis enables readers to address a wide range of business issues and come to logical conclusions that can be used for making well-informed decisions also this study opens a discussion about the changing economy, governing policies, and political shifts that are expected to shape the market. This research report uses a range of steps for collecting, recording, analysing and interpreting market data to make all critical business decisions.

Top Intelligent Process Automation companies covered in this market research report are Automation Anywhere, UiPath, Blue Prism, Pegasystems, Kofax, SAP, and so on.

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market is driven by better optimization in the organization and to gain a major competitive edge within the market. Intelligent process automation is more focused towards reducing the costs and increasing the revenue. This is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.34 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.79 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Intelligent process automation can be defined as process of implementing the artificial intelligence, cognitive automation, machine learning and computer vision to the robotics. Intelligent process automation is an integration of machine learning and robotic process automation which assist the human work and have the tendency to improve over a period of time without any command.

Key Segmentation of Intelligent Process Automation Market

By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine and Deep Learning, Neural Networks, Virtual Agents, Mini Bots and RPA, Computer Vision, Others),

Component (Solutions, Services), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecommunications and IT, Transport and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others),

Application (IT Operations, Business Process Automation, Application Management, Content Management, Security, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Industry Evolution:

In October 2018, Automation Anywhere launched Apeople – an online community, for the experts and practitioners of robotic process automation, business process automation and artificial intelligence. In September 2018, Eggplant RPA by eggplant has been launched which can do or automate the work which is being done by the human using DAI technology. It has the capability of conversion and migration of 500,000 files which reduce the chances of overlapping of work using DAI technology

Global Intelligent Process Automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of facial makeup market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Player

Automation Anywhere, UiPath, Blue Prism, Pegasystems, Kofax, SAP, AutomationEdge, Eggplant, Softomotive, Kryon, Autologyx®, Echelon, Sanbot Robotics, AntWorks, Nice Robot Corporation, LarcAI Robotics, Cinnamon AI, Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.

