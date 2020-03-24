Global Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Market Analysis 2020, Report Analysis by Solutions, Production, Distributors, Applications, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

The intelligent airways transport system facilitates the use of information technology for managing the services provided by the airways. The airways relies on the radio network and the GPS system for effective implementation of intelligent transportation system. The intelligent airways transportation system is majorly driven by its ability of providing high security for the passengers and high service quality to the customers. The market will also grow with the increase in the adoption of internet of things in the airways system. The growing trends of internet services is also contributing in the growth of intelligent airways transportation system market. The increasing use of airways transport among all modes of transportation has created an effective and timely management of services among others such as passenger empowerment system/ solution. This solution has a potential to offer a new level of customer service experience and also supports to remove the anxiety in the airport terminal.

To initiate the following process artificial intelligence and data science are utilized to get the tangible benefits for proper working of airports and airlines. The ability of the systems helps to regulate the air traffic between the destinations and also near airports which therefore help in the growth of intelligent airways transportation market. Whereas, the increasing need for the adoption of intelligent transportation system in airways also helps to increase the customer experience and security by making the travel personalized and smoother by providing end to end service. Raising need of real time information by these intelligent technology is one of the major factor in airports for smooth flow of communication.

In 2018, the global Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) market size was 12400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amadeus

CISCO Systems

Indra Sistemas

IBM

NEC

Rockwell Collins

Siemens

SITA

Unisys

Honeywell

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Empowerment

Smarter Baggage Solutions

Biometric-enabled Self-service

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

