Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

The Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) market was valued at US $ XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach US $ XX million by 2024, at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. In this study, 2018 was considered as the reference year and 2019 to 2024 as the forecast period for estimating the size of the market for integrated facilities management (IFM).

Professional research on the global market for Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) 2014-2024, is a report that provides details on the industry overview, the industrial chain, the size of the market (sales, revenues and growth rate), gross margin, major manufacturers, development trends and forecast.

The main players in the global integrated facilities management (IFM) market include:

International Business Machines (IBM)

Oracle Corporation

Carillion

SAP SE

Archibus

Trimble Navigation

CA Technologies

JLL

Accruent

Planon Corporation

FM Systems

iOffice Corporation

Khidmah LLC

Almoayyed Contracting Group (ACG)

Outsourced Client Solutions (OCS)

Market segmentation, by product type:

Asset and inventory management

Workplace and relocation management

Sustainability

management Strategic planning and project management

Property and rental management

Maintenance management

Others

Market segmentation, by applications:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Public Administration

Education Energy Manufacturing Real Estate and Property Others

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa ( Middle East, Africa)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Central America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

The report can answer the following questions:

1. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, market size in Latin America (sales, revenues and growth rate) of the integrated management industry facilities (IFM).

2. Operational situation of the main world manufacturers (sales, revenues, growth rate and gross margin) of the integrated facilities management (IFM) industry.

3. Main countries of the world (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East , Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenues and growth rate) of the integrated facilities management (IFM) industry.

4. Different types and applications of the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) industry, market share of each type and application by turnover.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 for the integrated facilities management (IFM) industry.

6. Raw materials and upstream manufacturing equipment, analysis of the industrial chain of the integrated facilities management (IFM) industry.

7. SWOT analysis of the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) industry.

8. Feasibility analysis of investments in a new project for the integrated facilities management (IFM) industry.

