Global Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) is implied to the combination of systems which are interconnected in order to control bridge operation for increased safety and efficient bridge management. These systems are designed for vessels such as tankers, container ships, mega yachts, and others.

The key players covered in this study

Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine

Rolls Royce

Raytheon Anschütz

FURUNO Electric Shokai

NORIS Group GmbH

Consilium Marine & Safety

Kongsberg Maritime

Praxis Automation Technology

SAM Electronics

Communications Mapps

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Small Ships

Medium Ships

Large Ships

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Ships

Naval Ships

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

