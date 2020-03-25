Global Inline Drip Irrigation Market 2019 growth Industry Study in Detail along with forecast 2025

This report studies the global Inline Drip Irrigation market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Inline Drip Irrigation market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India)

Netafim Limited (Israel)

Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.)

The Toro Company (U.S.)

EPC Industries Limited (India)

Eurodrip S.A. (Greece)

Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.)

Rivulis Irrigation Limited (Israel)

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp., Ltd. (China)

Antelco Pty Ltd (Australia)

Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel)





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Emitters/drippers

Pressure pumps

Drip tubes/drip lines

Valves

Filters

Fittings & accessories





Market segment by Application, Inline Drip Irrigation can be split into

Field crops

Fruits & nuts

Vegetable crops

Others





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Inline Drip Irrigation in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Inline Drip Irrigation are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

Inline Drip Irrigation Manufacturers

Inline Drip Irrigation Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Inline Drip Irrigation Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Inline Drip Irrigation market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Inline Drip Irrigation

1.1 Inline Drip Irrigation Market Overview

1.1.1 Inline Drip Irrigation Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Inline Drip Irrigation Market by Type

1.3.1 Emitters/drippers

1.3.2 Pressure pumps

1.3.3 Drip tubes/drip lines

1.3.4 Valves

1.3.5 Filters

1.3.6 Fittings & accessories

1.4 Inline Drip Irrigation Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Field crops

1.4.2 Fruits & nuts

1.4.3 Vegetable crops

1.4.4 Others

n

Chapter Two: Global Inline Drip Irrigation Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

n

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Inline Drip Irrigation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Netafim Limited (Israel)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Inline Drip Irrigation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Inline Drip Irrigation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 The Toro Company (U.S.)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Inline Drip Irrigation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 EPC Industries Limited (India)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Inline Drip Irrigation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Eurodrip S.A. (Greece)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Inline Drip Irrigation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Inline Drip Irrigation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Rivulis Irrigation Limited (Israel)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Inline Drip Irrigation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Inline Drip Irrigation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp., Ltd. (China)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Inline Drip Irrigation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Antelco Pty Ltd (Australia)

3.12 Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel)

n

Chapter Four: Global Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Inline Drip Irrigation in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Inline Drip Irrigation

n

Chapter Five: United States Inline Drip Irrigation Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Six: Europe Inline Drip Irrigation Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Seven: China Inline Drip Irrigation Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eight: Japan Inline Drip Irrigation Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Inline Drip Irrigation Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Ten: India Inline Drip Irrigation Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Inline Drip Irrigation Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Inline Drip Irrigation Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Inline Drip Irrigation Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Inline Drip Irrigation Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Inline Drip Irrigation Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Inline Drip Irrigation Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Inline Drip Irrigation Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

n

Chapter Twelve: Inline Drip Irrigation Market Dynamics

12.1 Inline Drip Irrigation Market Opportunities

12.2 Inline Drip Irrigation Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Inline Drip Irrigation Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Inline Drip Irrigation Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

n

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

n

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

n

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

