Global InfiniBand Market 2020, Industry 2020, Report Size, Services, Solutions, Growth Opportunities, Recent Technological Developments and Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the InfiniBand Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the InfiniBand market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

InfiniBand specification is low-latency, high-bandwidth interconnect which has also usage in different input/output networks including storage area networks and cluster networks. Thousands of data centers, high-performance compute clusters and embedded applications are additionally propelling the market.

The Global InfiniBand market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Asia and Middle East, Europe and Latin America. Particularly North America , is one of the fastest growing markets for InfiniBand, which the maximum growth rate followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

In 2018, the global InfiniBand market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global InfiniBand status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the InfiniBand development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Mellanox

Intel

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single Data Rate

Double Data Rate

Quad Data Rate

Fourteen Data Rate

Enhanced Data Rate

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global InfiniBand status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the InfiniBand development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of InfiniBand are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global InfiniBand Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Single Data Rate

1.4.3 Double Data Rate

1.4.4 Quad Data Rate

1.4.5 Fourteen Data Rate

1.4.6 Enhanced Data Rate

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global InfiniBand Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Residential Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 InfiniBand Market Size

2.2 InfiniBand Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 InfiniBand Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 InfiniBand Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 InfiniBand Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global InfiniBand Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global InfiniBand Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global InfiniBand Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 InfiniBand Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players InfiniBand Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into InfiniBand Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global InfiniBand Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global InfiniBand Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States InfiniBand Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 InfiniBand Key Players in United States

5.3 United States InfiniBand Market Size by Type

5.4 United States InfiniBand Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe InfiniBand Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 InfiniBand Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe InfiniBand Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe InfiniBand Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China InfiniBand Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 InfiniBand Key Players in China

7.3 China InfiniBand Market Size by Type

7.4 China InfiniBand Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan InfiniBand Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 InfiniBand Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan InfiniBand Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan InfiniBand Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia InfiniBand Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 InfiniBand Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia InfiniBand Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia InfiniBand Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India InfiniBand Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 InfiniBand Key Players in India

10.3 India InfiniBand Market Size by Type

10.4 India InfiniBand Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America InfiniBand Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 InfiniBand Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America InfiniBand Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America InfiniBand Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Mellanox

12.1.1 Mellanox Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 InfiniBand Introduction

12.1.4 Mellanox Revenue in InfiniBand Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Mellanox Recent Development

12.2 Intel

12.2.1 Intel Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 InfiniBand Introduction

12.2.4 Intel Revenue in InfiniBand Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Intel Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

