Global Industrial IoT Industry 2020-2025 Market Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Demand, Statistics and Forecast Research

The Global Industrial IoT Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Increased adoption of industrial IoT by all companies ranging from small to large scale is driving the growth of the market.

The major factors driving the growth of the Industrial IoT market include technological advancements in semiconductor and electronics devices, availability of automation solutions, improved data rates, and coverage of communication technologies. Furthermore, through the use of Industrial IoT increases the overall productivity, enhances operational productivity, and visibility, and diminishes the complexities of various processes in the industry. Lack of a defined protocols or standardization, and use of old equipment are restraining the growth of global industrial IoT market. However, increasing use of cloud computing platform, growing adoption of IPv6, and support from governments worldwide pertaining to the adoption of Industrial IoT solutions augment the growth of the market.

The Industrial IoT market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is a major manufacturing hub and is also emerging as an important hub for the metals and mining vertical. Infrastructural and industrial developments in emerging economies such as China and India are contributing to the growth of the Industrial IoT market in this region. However, North America held the largest share of the Industrial IoT market.

The Manufacturing segment of Industrial IoT market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This segment has the highest growth owing to the introduction of new approaches and technologies, such as smart factories, cyber-physical systems, and intelligent robotics.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Cisco, Intel, Rockwell Automation, Huawei Technologies, IBM, and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Device & Technology, and End User Industry Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Device & Technology, and End User Industry, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts.

Target Audience:

* Industrial IoT providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies.

Global Industrial IoT Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

