Global Industrial Controls Industry By Control Systems Type and End-User Analysis Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Industrial Controls Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The industrial controls market consists of sales of different types of control systems and related instrumentation. Industrial control systems (ICS) include networks, devices, and systems used to operate and/or automate industrial processes.

The industrial controls industry is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally. Industrial controls are being designed using artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) that can support energy, telecommunications, surveillance, and other services. Smart city technologies are integrated with electrical and electronic components, thereby benefitting the companies operating in this market.

Industrial Controls Market Segmentation

By Control system:

1. Distributed Control System (DCS)

2. Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

3. Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

By End-User:

1. Automotive

2. Utility

3. Electronics & Semiconductor

4. Mining

5. Others

Malicious cyber-attacks due to lack of security in industrial infrastructure are acting as a restraint on the industrial controls market. Industrial controls are increasingly being integrated with connected sensors and integrated data systems making them vulnerable to cyber-attacks. For instance, in April 2017, 156 tornado alarm systems in the US city of Dallas were hacked forcing authorities to shut down the emergency system.

Some of the major key players involved in the Industrial Controls market are

ABB Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation

Siemens

Honeywell International Incorporation

Emerson Electric Company

Schneider Electric SA

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Endress+Hauser

