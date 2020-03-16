Global Industrial Controls Industry By Control Systems Type and End-User Analysis Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Industrial Controls Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The industrial controls market consists of sales of different types of control systems and related instrumentation. Industrial control systems (ICS) include networks, devices, and systems used to operate and/or automate industrial processes.
The industrial controls industry is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally. Industrial controls are being designed using artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) that can support energy, telecommunications, surveillance, and other services. Smart city technologies are integrated with electrical and electronic components, thereby benefitting the companies operating in this market.
Industrial Controls Market Segmentation
By Control system:
1. Distributed Control System (DCS)
2. Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System (SCADA)
3. Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
By End-User:
1. Automotive
2. Utility
3. Electronics & Semiconductor
4. Mining
5. Others
Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2649&type=smp
Malicious cyber-attacks due to lack of security in industrial infrastructure are acting as a restraint on the industrial controls market. Industrial controls are increasingly being integrated with connected sensors and integrated data systems making them vulnerable to cyber-attacks. For instance, in April 2017, 156 tornado alarm systems in the US city of Dallas were hacked forcing authorities to shut down the emergency system.
Chapters from Table Of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Industrial Controls Market Characteristics
Chapter 3. Industrial Controls Market Size And Growth
Chapter 4. Industrial Controls Market Segmentation
Chapter 5. Industrial Controls Market Regional And Country Analysis
……
Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Industrial Controls Market
Chapter 27. Industrial Controls Market Trends And Strategies
Chapter 28. Industrial Controls Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
Chapter 29. Appendix
Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2649
Some of the major key players involved in the Industrial Controls market are
ABB Ltd
Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation
Siemens
Honeywell International Incorporation
Emerson Electric Company
Schneider Electric SA
Omron Corporation
Rockwell Automation
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Endress+Hauser
About Us:
The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.
Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: [email protected]
Check Our Blog For More Information: http://blog.tbrc.info/