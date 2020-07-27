Global industrial controls and factory automation market was valued at USD 190.83 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 315.29 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The major indicators accounting for the growth significant growth of the automation are the digitization and industry 4.0 revolution.

Request for [email protected] https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=93151

Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends:

Rising adoption of smart systems, smart machinery etc. for improving the process with the help of automation and self-optimization are the driving factors which are boosting the growth of the market.

Factory automation has led to a reduction in production, operation, and labor costs.

Automation equipment are effective and robust, therefore requiring high capital expenditure for investment in automation technologies. This can be a restraining factor which can hinder the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

Automotive manufacturers are constantly innovating in next generation robotics and automation industry as it is a revolutionary opportunity in the global market.

Ask for [email protected] https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=93151

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global industrial controls and factory automation market include ABB, Emerson Electric, GE, Honeywell International, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, and Siemens. The market is partially fragmented with many competitors entering in the market to make a significant impact. They are focusing on expanding their market share and attain a certain loyal customer base. The firms are also acquiring start-ups from automation factory and industry control systems to strengthen their product lines.

The global industrial controls and factory automation market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Field devices

Machine Vision

Robotics

Sensors

Motors and Drives

Relays and Switches

Other Field Devices

Industrial Control Systems

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Other Industrial Control Systems

End-user vertical

Automotive

Chemical and Petrochemical

Utility

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Oil and Gas

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Enquiry Before [email protected] https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=93151

Why Choose Us:

We offer industry-leading critical reports with accurate insights into the future of the market.

Our reports have been evaluated by some industry experts in the market, thus making them beneficial for the company’s to maximize their return on investments.

We provide a comprehensive pictorial representation of the information, strategic recommendations, outcomes of the analytical tools to offer an elaborate landscape, highlighting the key market players. This detailed assessment of the market will help the company increase efficiency.

The demand and supply dynamics offered in the report give a 360 degree view of the market.

Our report helps readers decipher the current and future constraints in the Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market , and help them formulate optimum business strategies to maximize growth in the market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Overview Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

About DataIntelo:

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.

Contact Info:

Name: Alex Mathews

Address: 500 East E Street, Ontario,CA 91764, US.

Phone No: US: +1 909 545 6473 | IND: +91–7000061386

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dataintelo.com