Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market With Key Vendors Like Schneider Electric Se, Hewlett Packard, Net Magic It Services, Sify Technologies and More

The Industrial Cloud Platform Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include improved profitability as a result of aim, introduction of maintenance-as-a-service model in industries, increasing demand in Industry and growth opportunities and investment opportunities

The Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market was valued at USD 703.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 737.5 billion in 2025 growing at a healthy CAGR of 27.8% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market, By Solution (Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition, Distributed Control System, Manufacturing Execution System, Human-Machine Interface, Product Lifecycle Management, Others), Professional Service (System Integration ,Consulting), Service Model(Software-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, ,Infrastructure-as-a-Service), Cloud Type (Private, Public, and Hybrid), By End Users (Oil & Gas, Electric Power Generation, Chemicals, Water & Waste Water Management, Food & Beverage, Mining & Metal, Pulp & Paper, Pharmaceutical, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here–Siemens, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Rockwell Automation, Telit, PTC, Hitachi Data Systems, IBM, Epicor Software, Oracle Corporation, Prevas, QAD Inc., Rackspace Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Microsoft, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Hewlett Packard, Net Magic IT Services, Sify Technologies, CtrlS Data Center, VMware, Inc., and many more.

Industrial cloud platform for automation is described as the cloud platform designed to implement automation of operations in industries. These platforms are designed to implement automation offerings for the different industrial components such as hardware, machinery, sensors, and other products. They also provide transparency of operations by having a streamlined supply chain and manufacturing cycle.

Competitive Landscape: Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market

The global industrial cloud platform market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cybersecurity as a service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In May 2018, Epicor Software Corporation has partnered with Microsoft to provide Epicor enterprise-class solutions globally on the Microsoft Azure platform to promote business growth. This strategy offers cloud deployment of Epicor Prophet 21 enterprise resource planning (ERP) suites on Microsoft Azure to provide industrial cloud platform.

: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of – By Solution Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Distributed Control System Manufacturing Execution System Human-Machine Interface Product Lifecycle Management Others By Cloud Type Private Public Hybrid By Service Model Software-as-a-Service Platform-as-a-Service Infrastructure-as-a-Service By Professional Service System Integration Consulting By End Users Oil & Gas Electric Power Generation Chemicals Water & Waste Water Management Food & Beverage Mining & Metal Pulp & Paper Pharmaceutical Others

North America

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

