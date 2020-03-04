Global Indoor Bike Trainers Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Indoor Bike Trainers market will register a 7.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 119.1 million by 2025, from $ 90 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Indoor Bike Trainers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Indoor Bike Trainers market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Indoor Bike Trainers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Smart Bike Trainers

Classic Bike Trainers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Online Channels

Offline Channels

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CycleOps

BKOOL

Kurt Manufacturing

Tacx

Wahoo Fitness

Minoura

Schwinn

RacerMate

Sunlite

Elite

RAD Cycle

Blackburn Design

Conquer

Technogym

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Indoor Bike Trainers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Indoor Bike Trainers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Indoor Bike Trainers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Indoor Bike Trainers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Indoor Bike Trainers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Segment by Type

2.2.1 Smart Bike Trainers

2.2.2 Classic Bike Trainers

2.3 Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Indoor Bike Trainers Segment by Application

2.4.1 Online Channels

2.4.2 Offline Channels

2.5 Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Indoor Bike Trainers by Company

3.1 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Indoor Bike Trainers Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Indoor Bike Trainers by Regions

4.1 Indoor Bike Trainers by Regions

4.2 Americas Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Indoor Bike Trainers Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Indoor Bike Trainers Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Indoor Bike Trainers by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Indoor Bike Trainers Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Indoor Bike Trainers by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Indoor Bike Trainers Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Distributors

10.3 Indoor Bike Trainers Customer

11 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Market Forecast

11.1 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 CycleOps

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered

12.1.3 CycleOps Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 CycleOps Latest Developments

12.2 BKOOL

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered

12.2.3 BKOOL Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 BKOOL Latest Developments

12.3 Kurt Manufacturing

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered

12.3.3 Kurt Manufacturing Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Kurt Manufacturing Latest Developments

12.4 Tacx

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered

12.4.3 Tacx Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Tacx Latest Developments

12.5 Wahoo Fitness

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered

12.5.3 Wahoo Fitness Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Wahoo Fitness Latest Developments

12.6 Minoura

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered

12.6.3 Minoura Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Minoura Latest Developments

12.7 Schwinn

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered

12.7.3 Schwinn Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Schwinn Latest Developments

12.8 RacerMate

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered

12.8.3 RacerMate Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 RacerMate Latest Developments

12.9 Sunlite

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered

12.9.3 Sunlite Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Sunlite Latest Developments

12.10 Elite

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered

12.10.3 Elite Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Elite Latest Developments

12.11 RAD Cycle

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered

12.11.3 RAD Cycle Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 RAD Cycle Latest Developments

12.12 Blackburn Design

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered

12.12.3 Blackburn Design Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Blackburn Design Latest Developments

12.13 Conquer

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered

12.13.3 Conquer Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Conquer Latest Developments

12.14 Technogym

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered

12.14.3 Technogym Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Technogym Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

