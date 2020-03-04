Global Indoor Bike Trainers Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Indoor Bike Trainers market will register a 7.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 119.1 million by 2025, from $ 90 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Indoor Bike Trainers business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Indoor Bike Trainers market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Indoor Bike Trainers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Smart Bike Trainers
Classic Bike Trainers
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Online Channels
Offline Channels
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
CycleOps
BKOOL
Kurt Manufacturing
Tacx
Wahoo Fitness
Minoura
Schwinn
RacerMate
Sunlite
Elite
RAD Cycle
Blackburn Design
Conquer
Technogym
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Indoor Bike Trainers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Indoor Bike Trainers market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Indoor Bike Trainers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Indoor Bike Trainers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Indoor Bike Trainers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Segment by Type
2.2.1 Smart Bike Trainers
2.2.2 Classic Bike Trainers
2.3 Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Indoor Bike Trainers Segment by Application
2.4.1 Online Channels
2.4.2 Offline Channels
2.5 Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Indoor Bike Trainers by Company
3.1 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Indoor Bike Trainers Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Indoor Bike Trainers by Regions
4.1 Indoor Bike Trainers by Regions
4.2 Americas Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Indoor Bike Trainers Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Indoor Bike Trainers Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Indoor Bike Trainers by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Indoor Bike Trainers Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Indoor Bike Trainers by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Indoor Bike Trainers Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Distributors
10.3 Indoor Bike Trainers Customer
11 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Market Forecast
11.1 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Indoor Bike Trainers Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 CycleOps
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered
12.1.3 CycleOps Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 CycleOps Latest Developments
12.2 BKOOL
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered
12.2.3 BKOOL Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 BKOOL Latest Developments
12.3 Kurt Manufacturing
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered
12.3.3 Kurt Manufacturing Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Kurt Manufacturing Latest Developments
12.4 Tacx
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered
12.4.3 Tacx Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Tacx Latest Developments
12.5 Wahoo Fitness
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered
12.5.3 Wahoo Fitness Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Wahoo Fitness Latest Developments
12.6 Minoura
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered
12.6.3 Minoura Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Minoura Latest Developments
12.7 Schwinn
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered
12.7.3 Schwinn Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Schwinn Latest Developments
12.8 RacerMate
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered
12.8.3 RacerMate Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 RacerMate Latest Developments
12.9 Sunlite
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered
12.9.3 Sunlite Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Sunlite Latest Developments
12.10 Elite
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered
12.10.3 Elite Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Elite Latest Developments
12.11 RAD Cycle
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered
12.11.3 RAD Cycle Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 RAD Cycle Latest Developments
12.12 Blackburn Design
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered
12.12.3 Blackburn Design Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Blackburn Design Latest Developments
12.13 Conquer
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered
12.13.3 Conquer Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Conquer Latest Developments
12.14 Technogym
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Indoor Bike Trainers Product Offered
12.14.3 Technogym Indoor Bike Trainers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Technogym Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
